How to complete Cristian Tello FIFA 21 What If SBC - Dexerto

A new SBC for the “What If?” promo is now live in FIFA 21 for Real Betis’s Cristian Tello, and his card has the chance to get even better as time goes on.

Ultimate Team’s “What If?” promo got its week 2 update on Friday, March 5, and the latest SBC offering is for an exclusive card for the 29-year-old Spanish footballer.

Advertisement

Rated at an 87 overall, this card does have the chance to be upgraded more if his club can complete certain league requirements, which can be found over in our What If? promo hub. Now, let’s take a look at how to knock these out as quickly as possible.

Cristian Tello “What If” requirements

There are three total sets of requirements to knock out in order to unlock Tello’s new dynamic card — Real Betis, Spain, and La Liga. In addition to the new What If FUT card you’ll unlock, you’ll also get smaller rewards for each step of the process.

Advertisement

The requirements for all three squads are listed down below:

Real Betis

Advertisement

Number of players from Real Betis: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Advertisement

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cristian Tello “What If” price & solutions

We’ll be posting the cheapest possible solutions to this SBC as soon as they become available, so be sure to check back soon. As always, none of our suggested solutions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

This article is currently being updated…