FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 2 Predictions | EURO 2020 & Copa America stars - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are celebrating the EURO 2020 and Copa America tournaments with their new Festival of FUTBall promo. Here, we make some predictions for the second round of cards.

For the most part, domestic football across the globe has wrapped up, players are on breaks, and teams are eyeing up transfers for next season.

Of course, there are some summer tournaments underway as well. Both the delayed European Championships – EURO 2020 – and the Copa America have gotten started, and EA are celebrating the tournaments with a new promo.

Festival of FUTBall works similarly to the well-liked Road to the Final promo, where players get upgrades depending on how far their team goes. Team two will be dropping soon, so we’ve got some predictions.

Advertisement

Some of the favorites from both tournaments – EURO 2020 and the Copa America – were represented in the Festival of FUTBall Team 1, so we expect that to continue with Team 2. But we’ve got some underdogs who could make it too.

Given that there were more EURO 2020 players in Team 1, we’ve given a bit more love to the Copa America side of things with our Team 2 predictions, including Alexis Sanchez of Chile, Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina, Maxi Gomez of Uruguay, and Josef Martinez of Venezuela.

We’ve still picked some EURO 2020 stars, of course. Gareth Bale is key to Wales’ success, so he’s in. Thomas Delaney has been stellar this season, so he gets a nod. As does Scotland’s John McGinn, who is key to everything they do.

Advertisement

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny – Poland

– Poland RB: Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic

– Czech Republic CB: Omar Alderete – Paraguay

– Paraguay CB: Duje Caleta-Car – Croatia

– Croatia CB: Victor Lindelof – Sweden

– Sweden CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Argentina

– Argentina CM: John McGinn – Scotland

– Scotland CM: Thomas Delaney – Denmark

– Denmark LM: Rafa – Portugal

– Portugal RM: Andre Carillo – Peru

– Peru RW: Gareth Bale – Wales

– Wales ST: Maxi Gomez – Uruguay

– Uruguay ST: Alexis – Chile

– Chile ST: Josef Martinez – Venezuela

It's a summer celebration! ☀⚽😎 Festival of FUTball is here, and with it, the first Path to Glory side 📈🙌 Learn more about their potential upgrades and more 👉 https://t.co/VGwVDsY7az #FUT #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/0jwyyjTo6j — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 11, 2021

Related News

Festival of FUTBall Team 2 release time

Just like with the first set of players, there should also be so new SBCs as well, and an objectives player that you can get your hands on.

We expect that FIFA 21 players will be able to pack the Festival of FUTBall Team 2 players on June 18, 2021.

As ever, whatever cards EA decides to choose, these will be in packs at 6 PM.