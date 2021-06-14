 FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 2 Predictions | EURO 2020 & Copa America stars - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 2 Predictions | EURO 2020 & Copa America stars

Published: 14/Jun/2021 14:51 Updated: 14/Jun/2021 17:02

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Festival of Futball team 2 logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS are celebrating the EURO 2020 and Copa America tournaments with their new Festival of FUTBall promo. Here, we make some predictions for the second round of cards.

For the most part, domestic football across the globe has wrapped up, players are on breaks, and teams are eyeing up transfers for next season.

Of course, there are some summer tournaments underway as well. Both the delayed European Championships – EURO 2020 – and the Copa America have gotten started, and EA are celebrating the tournaments with a new promo.

Festival of FUTBall works similarly to the well-liked Road to the Final promo, where players get upgrades depending on how far their team goes. Team two will be dropping soon, so we’ve got some predictions.

festival of futball fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Festival of FUTBall Team 1 was stacked.

Some of the favorites from both tournaments – EURO 2020 and the Copa America – were represented in the Festival of FUTBall Team 1, so we expect that to continue with Team 2. But we’ve got some underdogs who could make it too.

Given that there were more EURO 2020 players in Team 1, we’ve given a bit more love to the Copa America side of things with our Team 2 predictions, including Alexis Sanchez of Chile, Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina, Maxi Gomez of Uruguay, and Josef Martinez of Venezuela.

We’ve still picked some EURO 2020 stars, of course. Gareth Bale is key to Wales’ success, so he’s in. Thomas Delaney has been stellar this season, so he gets a nod. As does Scotland’s John McGinn, who is key to everything they do.

  • GK: Wojciech Szczęsny – Poland
  • RB: Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic
  • CB: Omar Alderete – Paraguay
  • CB: Duje Caleta-Car – Croatia
  • CB: Victor Lindelof – Sweden
  • CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Argentina
  • CM: John McGinn – Scotland
  • CM: Thomas Delaney – Denmark
  • LM: Rafa – Portugal
  • RM: Andre Carillo – Peru
  • RW: Gareth Bale – Wales
  • ST: Maxi Gomez – Uruguay
  • ST: Alexis – Chile
  • ST: Josef Martinez – Venezuela

Festival of FUTBall Team 2 release time

Just like with the first set of players, there should also be so new SBCs as well, and an objectives player that you can get your hands on.

We expect that FIFA 21 players will be able to pack the Festival of FUTBall Team 2 players on June 18, 2021. 

As ever, whatever cards EA decides to choose, these will be in packs at 6 PM.
