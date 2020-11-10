 FIFA 21 Europa League Road to the Final: upgrades, SBCs, Objectives - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Europa League Road to the Final: upgrades, SBCs, Objectives

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:09 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 19:40

by Nate Searl
The first UEL Road to the Final (RTTF) team in FIFA 21 is live and it includes a handful of valuable new cards that can help your squad. Here’s everything you need to know about this promo.

It’s an exciting time of the year in the world of football, and EA SPORTS hasn’t forgotten about the Europa League. Their newest promo in FIFA 21, the (UEL) Road to the Final is here with some new and fun cards.

Of course, as with its UEFA Champions League counterpart, any card released as part of the UEL RTTF is considered a “live item,” meaning its stats will get boosted every time the team manages to advance another round in the tournament.

The full UEL Team 1, as well as any untradeable cards released via SBCs and Objectives, can be found below.

Europa League Road to the Final team 1

UEL RTTF FIFA 21
The Europa League Road to the Final cards in FIFA 21.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Striker for Arsenal, highlights the first UEL RTTF team. He’s been a popular card so far in FIFA 21 given his high pace and shooting, so he’s bound to be a valuable card to have.

Renato Sanches has been perhaps the most valuable card out of the set so far, however, as his stats are excellent and he pairs well with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ndidi, Diaby, and Peres all get nice upgrades here too. Ndidi has been a great budget midfielder, so he is also surely going to see some play. Overall, these cards are all pretty solid.

Europa League RTTF SBCs and Objectives

As with most promos, the UEL Road to the Final offers several untradeable cards via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. We will include them here once announced., along with links to full guides on how to complete them.

The first UEL RTTF SBC features Youcef Atal from Rennes:

Be sure to check out our guide on how to get Atal for yourself!

Will there be a UEL RTTF Team 2?

It seems almost certain that there will be another Europa League Road to the Final team. In their tweet above, they mention that there will be new items inbound on November 10 and 11.

So there you have it, all we know about the new UEL RTTF promo in FIFA 21. Make sure to stay up to date as we will provide live updates here when we get them.

How to complete FIFA 21’s Youcef Atal Road to the Final SBC

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:30

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 RTTF Atal
FIFA SBC Solutions

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Atal Road to the Final SBC
Atal gets a nice upgrade for his RTTF card

Atal has some big upgrades from his 79-overall gold card. His pace goes up from 91 to 94, which is big as an RB. His shooting, passing, physical, and dribbling stats all get noticeable increases as well. An 83 balance stat really helps him out while defending.

The biggest improvement, however, is his defense, which goes from 72 to 77. As an RB, having a good defense is mandatory. An 81 standing tackle and 80 slide tackle should help him win the ball back in key moments.

Youcef Atal SBC

You will only need to complete one challenge to unlock Atal. Here’s what it is, the solution, and how much it will cost you.

Requirements

  • Number of players from Ligue 1: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 80
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 RTTF
How to complete the Atal SBC

This solution doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes and should cost you around 27,000 FUT coins.

Is the Atal SBC worth doing?

Atal’s stats make him a competitive option as an RB. Since he plays for OGC Nice, he also gets good chemistry links with other players in the French league. So, if you’re looking for a good Ligue 1 RB, this challenge is well worth completing. Since he’s from Algeria, however, he doesn’t form many good chemistry links outside of that competition.

Make your choice fast, as the SBC expires on November 17 and you won’t be able to get the card in the future!