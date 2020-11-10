FIFA 21 Europa League Road to the Final: upgrades, SBCs, Objectives - Dexerto

The first UEL Road to the Final (RTTF) team in FIFA 21 is live and it includes a handful of valuable new cards that can help your squad. Here’s everything you need to know about this promo.

It’s an exciting time of the year in the world of football, and EA SPORTS hasn’t forgotten about the Europa League. Their newest promo in FIFA 21, the (UEL) Road to the Final is here with some new and fun cards.

Of course, as with its UEFA Champions League counterpart, any card released as part of the UEL RTTF is considered a “live item,” meaning its stats will get boosted every time the team manages to advance another round in the tournament.

The full UEL Team 1, as well as any untradeable cards released via SBCs and Objectives, can be found below.

Europa League Road to the Final team 1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Striker for Arsenal, highlights the first UEL RTTF team. He’s been a popular card so far in FIFA 21 given his high pace and shooting, so he’s bound to be a valuable card to have.

Renato Sanches has been perhaps the most valuable card out of the set so far, however, as his stats are excellent and he pairs well with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ndidi, Diaby, and Peres all get nice upgrades here too. Ndidi has been a great budget midfielder, so he is also surely going to see some play. Overall, these cards are all pretty solid.

Europa League RTTF SBCs and Objectives

As with most promos, the UEL Road to the Final offers several untradeable cards via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. We will include them here once announced., along with links to full guides on how to complete them.

The first UEL RTTF SBC features Youcef Atal from Rennes:

A FUT 20 favourite returns looking to make noise in Europe.#UEL #RTTF Squad Building Challenge Youcef Atal, now available in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/Boct4olLSD — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020

Be sure to check out our guide on how to get Atal for yourself!

Will there be a UEL RTTF Team 2?

It seems almost certain that there will be another Europa League Road to the Final team. In their tweet above, they mention that there will be new items inbound on November 10 and 11.

So there you have it, all we know about the new UEL RTTF promo in FIFA 21. Make sure to stay up to date as we will provide live updates here when we get them.