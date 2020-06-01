FIFA 20 MLS LATAM TOTSSF countdown: Release time, predictions, more

Just days after dropping a blockbuster Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTS) So Far squad, EA SPORTS is preparing for another major FIFA 20 double release ⁠— the long-awaited MLS squad and a boosted all-star lineup from LATAM are set to drop this week.

The end of each FIFA release cycle holds some of the biggest and best teams available: the mega-upgraded Teams of the Season. This year, EA has taken a slightly different route with TOTSSF, but the teams are as impressive as ever.

Last year, the Mexican, Argentinian, Colombian and Chilean leagues were bundled into the ‘LATAM’ squad. The TOTSSF release looks to be no different: the all-star team is set to drop into FIFA 20 alongside the MLS this week.

When are MLS & LATAM TOTSSFs coming out?

The MLS and Latin American Team of the Season So Far squads should arrive in FIFA 20 on Monday, June 1, according to fifauteam.com. The two stacked lineups will be available in packs from 1pm ET / 6pm BST onwards.

The double-billing arrival has also been confirmed by EA, who updated the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team loading screen late on Sunday evening. The screen now declares the American league stars, as well as the LATAM team, are coming soon.

LATAM Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far predictions

The LATAM Team of the Season every year is an interesting lineup, because of its nature as a blended squad. There’s plenty of boosted stars in the ranks, but they’re spread across the top leagues in South America and beyond.

FIFA 20 LATAM Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions:

Esteban Andrada (88)

Mariano Bittolo (86)

Niccolò Giannetti (86)

Fredy Bareiro (85)

Gastón Gimenez (86)

Rafael Santos Borre (90)

Carlos Tevez (93)

Enzo Perez (92)

Sebastián Viera (84)

Juan Angulo (84)

Fabián Viafara (83)

Andrés Andrade (86)

Fabián Sambueza (85)

Miguel Borja (89)

Michael Rangel (86)

Germán Cano (90)

Andrés Ricaurte (86)

Fáiner Torijano (84)

MLS Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far predictions

The MLS is a funny situation compared to most of the other lineups that have already made their FIFA 20 TOTS debut ⁠— the American league got just two rounds under their belts when world football was delayed around the world.

That means a lot of the stars slotting into the Team of the Season this time around really is a lineup from the 2019 run. The squad isn’t any worse for it, of course, and MLS favorites like Carlos Vela, Josef Martinez, and more should still make an appearance.

FIFA 20 MLS Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions:

Carlos Vela (92)

Diego Rossi (91)

Ike Opara (91)

Josef Martinez (91)

Nicolas Lodeiro (90)

Walker Zimmerman (89)

Alejandro Pozuelo (89)

Nani (89)

Michael Barrios (88)

Miles Robinson (87)

Diego Valeri (87)

Maximiliano Moralez (87)

Jordan Morris (87)

Brad Guzan (86)

Kelvin Leerdam (86)

Eduard Atuesta (86)

Carles Gil (86)

Ali Adnan (85)

Jan Gregus (85)

Heber (85)

Bill Hamid (85)

Andre Shinyashiki (84)

Aaron Long (84)

Haven’t built your FIFA 20 team around players from the MLS or Latin America? That is fair enough; there are plenty of TOTSSF superstars to pick up from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and the Ligue 1 now too.

⁠For all Team of the Season So Far and FIFA news, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK to get the team lists and news as soon as it's made available.