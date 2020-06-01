FIFA 20 TOTSSF: How to complete Nani SBC & Fuenzalida Objectives

As part of the MLS and LATAM TOTS So Far squads in FUT 20, EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for Nani and Objectives for Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, and we've got the cheapest solutions, challenge guide, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock both.

One of the biggest draws for the annual Team of the Season promo is the untradeable cards that get released as part of the main squads. That was the case again for the MLS and Latin American TOTS, as each one featured a standout player that users could unlock in-game.

The first is a 92-rated item for the Portuguese star Nani, available via SBC, while on the LATAM side of things we have Objectives for a 92 Fuenzalida, a Chilean winger who applies his trade for Universidad Catolica in his native country's first division.

Nani & Fuenzalida TOTSSF in-game stats

This is Nani's third version in FIFA 20, following his 80-rated gold and 83-rated In-Form. The card instantly becomes one of the top winger options for both the MLS and Portugal, especially when taking into account that he has a five-star weak foot and skill moves.

The pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling are all stellar, and even the physicality is decent, considering that the former Manchester United star was never known for his strength. The only concern might be the imbalance in his pace; while it is 90, the acceleration (97) and sprint speed (83) are a bit too disconnected.

As for Fuenzalida, he too is a winger of high quality and rating, and one look at his in-game stats reveals that the card might even be better than it looks at its base level. There's really nothing to complain about, as every single stat is in the green except defensive awareness.

Nani TOTSSF SBC: requirements, solutions, cost

For as high rated and boosted this card is, the cost of unlocking it isn't that much. There's only one squad building component to complete, and FIFA database FUTBIN estimates it to currently cost around 80,000 coins on PS4 and Xbox One, while 87,000 on Origin PC.

Players from MLS: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW, or TOTW Moments: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

Team chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Here is the cheapest solution for this SBC, not requiring any loyalty or position-change cards. We've offered additional solutions as well, in case the suggested TOTSSF card becomes too expensive and/or rare to obtain.

Fuenzalida TOTSSF Objectives

As always, there are four Objectives that you'll need to complete in order to unlock this Fuenzalida Team of the Season So Far card. Fortunately, they can all be done in Squad Battles, so you don't have to worry about coming up against tough opponents as you would in Division Rivals.

Pacey Passing - Assist in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 90 PAC. Reward: Two Players Pack + 300 XP

Chilean Class - Assist and Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Chilean players. Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP

All Rounder - Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min 4* Weak Foot and min. 4* Skill Moves. Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP.

South American Soul - Score in 5 separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using CONMEBOL players (Sudamericana, Libertadores, Libertadores Kick-Off, Libertadores MOTM). Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP.

It must be noted that you won't have too much time to unlock either card, as the Nani SBC is only in the game for three days and will expire on Thursday, June 4. As for Fuenzalida, his Objectives are available for four days and will be gone on Friday, June 5.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.