EA SPORTS set to sponsor La Liga ahead of EA FC launch in 2023

EA SPORTS is reportedly becoming the new main sponsor of La Liga, and the deal is set to start just in time for the launch of EA FC in 2023.

For the first time in 30 years, EA SPORTS’ FIFA franchise is undergoing a bit of a drastic overhaul. The upcoming release of FIFA 23 will be the final game to don the FIFA name as EA is ending its agreement with Football’s governing body.

If you’ve been living under a rock, don’t worry, that doesn’t mean that the marquee football games will be going away. Instead, EA will release the games with a brand-new name – EA SPORTS FC – and they’ve already secured plenty of licenses to keep the authentic feel of things.

While players will likely keep the connotations between FIFA and EA SPORTS FC once EA launches its new game next year, the game developers and publishers will be keen to make sure everyone knows the new name. And, as such, they’re making a bit of a splash in the football sponsorhsip world.

That’s right, according to a report from MARCA, EA SPORTS will become the new primary sponsor of La Liga for the 2023/24 season in a blockbuster deal.

As per the Spanish newspaper’s report, EA SPORTS will replace Santander and take over the naming rights of the league, with a five-year deal reported to be in the region of $205 million.

EA will also reportedly work with La Liga on content for fans, but there are no concrete details on what that will mean for the game. We suspect things like localized game covers, which we’ve seen in previous years, may make a return on that front rather than La Liga having more exclusive content in-game than other rival leagues.

As noted, La Liga is also one of the leagues that EA have secured authenticity rights for when they pivot to EA SPORTS FC, so we’ll see the in-game presentation and other aspects of that remain.

It’ll be interesting to see just how much further EA goes with sponsorships ahead of the significant name change, but we’ll just have to wait and see what else happens in the next 12 months.