EA to honor FIFA 23 pricing error listing upcoming title for just 6 cents

Some eagle-eyed FIFA players managed to snag a huge deal on the upcoming FIFA 23 release after the Ultimate Edition was accidentally listed for just six cents on the Epic Games Store. Instead of refunding players though, EA will honor the pricing error.

A misplaced decimal point can make all the difference between a $100 listing and a $1 listing. EA has learned that the hard way in India with FIFA 23, accidentally discounting the upcoming game’s Ultimate Edition by 99.98% on the Epic Games Store.

Instead of putting the game on sale for 4799 Indian Rupees ($60 USD), they did it for 4.80 INR ⁠— which comes in at 6 cents. The Ultimate Edition was 730 times cheaper than the Standard Edition with the error, and word quickly spread about the amazing deal.

It wasn’t just limited to Indian players. Anyone could access the deal by changing their Epic Games Store location to India, snagging the final FIFA game (with that branding) for an absolute bargain.

In previous cases like this, some game developers have issued refunds and relisted the game for the full price. However in a kind gesture, EA is actually honoring the pricing error and letting those players keep their pre-order for 6 cents.

“A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price,” EA told individual players via email, as reported by Sportskeeda.

“It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we’ll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price.”

If you wanted to take advantage of this bargain, sadly you’re too late. It’s been listed for the proper 4799 INR now, so no wild discounts to be had.

It is a nice present for those who got the game for next to nothing though, as they’ll be able to enjoy all the perks of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition once the game launches on September 30.