EA FC 24’s “broken” $30 pack has players outraged as “pay-to-win” race starts early

EA FC 24 is already facing a storm of criticism over its loot box system, just one week after its debut, with many hitting out at its “pay-to-win” microtransaction model.

EA FC 24 fans were stunned by the introduction of a $30 Ultimate Team pack, which was made available just days after the game’s official release. Dubbed the “Elite Season Opener Pack,” this pack can be acquired for 285,000 Ultimate Team coins or 3,000 FC Points, which equates to $30.

The pack contains 45 Rare Gold players rated 80 or higher, a Player Pick for a Loan Base Hero, and an Icon Loan, giving players who purchase the pack a significant head start in the Ultimate Team mode.

One player expressed their frustration at the pack’s timing and inclusions, saying, “This is f***ing ridiculous. It’s day 3 of full release and we have an 80+x45.”

The costly pack hitting the store so soon has left many feeling that EA Sports is pushing its monetization strategies more aggressively than ever.

Other players have been quick to share their thoughts, with comments like, “This game is moving towards the content being in the store, in a few years everything will be in the store.” Others blatantly called out the direction of the game, writing, “EA’s priority is now store packs… Pay To Win.”

But although a vocal group of EA FC 24 players have been calling out the “greedy” practices and “completely broken” pack, others who have purchased the pack have been left feeling underwhelmed with the results.

Even content creators feel like they’ve been done “dirty” by some packs, not getting the walkouts and value they expected. While some packs include the likes of Lionel Messi and other superstar players, others have been left disappointed with a collection of lower-rated players and duplicates.

This is unsurprising, however, considering that the Elite Season Opener Pack has just a 5.6% chance of containing a 90+ rated Gold player. These low odds and the high thrill mean that Ultimate Team players can easily become addicted to in-game purchases.

And while it looks like in-game monetization and “pay-to-win” models are only scaling in one direction, at least some countries have started to approve new laws against loot boxes and in-game purchases in an effort to protect players against gambling elements in video games.