Castro1021 takes break from streaming as 95-year old grandma passes away

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

FIFA streamer Castro1021 announced that he is stepping away from streaming for a few days after his grandmother passed away.

Castro 1021 is a beloved member of the FIFA community. The FIFA streamer hosts annual charity streams and has raised thousands of dollars for various causes. In 2015 he raised over $80,000 for a case against cancer, and he did another stream for St.Jude, raising 75,000 the same year.

Castro is notably very close with his family and has supported them numerous times. In 2019, he helped pay for his parents a new house in Mexico, and in 2021, Castro helped his sister and her family purchase a home.

Castro1021 announces short streaming break

On August 1, Castro1021 tweeted that he would be taking a break in order to travel to Mexico with his dad due to the passing of his grandmother.

Several people from the gaming community offered their condolences.

100 Thieves Co-Owner, Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop said, “so sorry for your loss, brother. What a blessing she lived until 95! Love ya dude.”

Popular FIFA YouTuber and Twitch streamer ZwebackHD responded, “so sorry to hear that, man. Lots of love to you and your family.”

Castro lives in Texas and has established relationships with several people in OpTic. Hitch, OpTic’s Creative Director, said, “love you, bro.”

Fans also expressed their heartfelt sympathies for Castro and his family.