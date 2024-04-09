MattHDGamer wants answers from Twitch after “freezing revenue” overnight

MattHDGamer is demanding answers from Twitch after the Amazon-owned streaming platform has withheld earnings.

MattHDGamer has been a long-standing creator in the FIFA community. Starting his YouTube channel all the way back in 2010, the 32-year-old has amassed an impressive 2.4 million subscribers to date.

Recently, the YouTube star has begun focusing efforts on streaming, going live every day for several hours playing EA FC 24, where he typically averages more than 300 viewers.

However, on April 8, the FC 24 broadcaster put out a cry for help, explaining Twitch has frozen and withheld his earned revenue.

“Hey guys, Twitch has partially suspended my channel and won’t tell me why. I can still stream but all revenue is frozen,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “They won’t help. Absolutely gutted. Just when I’ve got into full time streaming.”

In another post on social media, the streamer urged the Amazon-owned platform to quickly resolve the issue — which he says could take weeks. “I’ve streamed 148 hours last 30 days, and absolutely love it,” he said. “Needs resolving asap. They said it can take more than 2 weeks.”

According to Matt, Twitch found botting or suspicious activity, which he suspects came from a raid, triggering the platform’s systems to take action and partially suspend his channel.

As a result of the discrepancies, Twitch has turned off video and audio ads on Matt’s channel and will withhold all advertisement revenue for at least two weeks. However, revenue from bits and subscriptions will remain available to the streamer.

Fans have urged Matt to consider streaming on other platforms such as Kick or YouTube while he waits for the issue to be resolved.