Streamer found dead following five all-night livestreams

A gaming streamer from China has died following a strenuous streaming schedule which saw them broadcast for five nights in a row.

In Zhengzhou, China, a final-year student and gaming streamer by the name of Li Hao, died on November 10, 2023.

According to Chinese news outlet ThePaper, Li died after broadcasting live for five nights in a row between November 5 and November 10.

His roommates alledgedly found him breathing quickly while sleeping and unresponsive, they then called an ambulance and Li was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Article continues after ad

Since his death, China Daily has revealed that the streamer worked for the Henan Qinyi Culture and Media Co. as a streamer and that he was required to work a vigorous streaming schedule to earn a minimum monthly salary of 3,000 yuan ($420).

Article continues after ad

Chinese streamer dies after series of all-night gaming streams

The Chinese streamer was said to have joined the broadcasting company interning as an online game streamer, in order to complete his curriculum requirements so he could graduate in June 2024.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Li’s father has said that a “cooperation agreement” was agreed with his son, which required him to livestream for “240 hours in 26 days and upload 15 short videos each month.”

Article continues after ad

According to China Daily, the records show that he had previously worked the day shift in October, however, he changed to the night shift on November 5, when his all-night marathon began.

Logan Rickert Streaming has continued to grow over the last few years and has become a genuine profession.

Henan Qinyi Culture and Media Co. has denied the allegations that they are responsible for his death. A legal representative by the name of Zhang, responded to the claims on November 17, stating that Li was allowed to choose the time and length of his livestreams and they did not make Li move to the night shift.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We provide the location and we take a commission from his tips, and it’s just a simple cooperation,” Zhang said, as well as denying that he was part of an internship at the company.

Henan Qinyi has since offered Li’s family 5,000 yuan ($700) as compensation “out of humanitarianism,” with any further actions revolving around the situation needing to go through their legal channels.