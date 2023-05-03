Fall Guys Creative Mode: Release date, how to build and share levels, more

The team behind Fall Guys is bringing Creative Mode to the chaotic multiplayer title. We’ve similar concepts in other games, but how exactly will Creative Mode work in Fall Guys? Let’s give you a breakdown of everything we know.

Fall Guys still manages to be one of the gaming communities’ wildest places to go for wacky, online action. Its long list of party games ensures that it’s one of the most fun experiences around. With the game coming to the end of its third official season since going free-to-play, players are looking ahead to Season 4.

One of those reasons is due to the impending arrival of Creative Mode in Fall Guys. This huge announcement arrived on May 3, 2023, and promised some big changes. Creative Mode is coming, and it’s set to reinvent Mediatonic’s multiplayer game.

Creative Mode is set to launch in Fall Guys with the beginning of Season 4 on May 10, 2023. As soon as the new season is active, not only can you experience the new games, themes, and cosmetics, but Creative Mode will be free to use as well.

Fall Guys Creative Mode: Building & sharing levels

The devs have said that players can start building levels with Creative Mode from the get-go. However, more stuff will be added after the arrival of Season 4, with tons of new ideas and tools coming over time. Fresh obstacles and new themes are going to be just some of the ideas they’ll be introducing as time goes on.

As well as being able to complete user-created levels in custom modes, your high-rated creations can be shared and verified. Once it’s given the green light, it could be selected for sideshow playlists. Additionally, if your level is well-received, it could make it into one of the main shows too!

There is going to be a ton of freedom and invention when it comes to Creative Mode it seems. If you enjoyed our hub detailing the mode, then check out some of the other guides we’ve put together for the game too:

