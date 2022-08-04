YouTube terminates TSM’s channel after being hacked by crypto scammer

Popular North American esports organization TSM’s YouTube channel has been terminated from the platform after a hacker managed to live stream on the account.

TSM is one of the most popular esports organizations in the world. Founded in 2009, the organization now competes across multiple continents with 96 championship wins in various esports titles under its belt.

Like many other world-class organizations, TSM has a huge focus on entertainment — signing some of the biggest content creators across the globe.

However, future content may now be on hold for a short while, as the organization’s main YouTube has been terminated after a hacker streamed and shared crypto scams on the account.

According to Duncan Cox, the organization’s Head of Global Social, an email associated with the YouTube channel was hacked.

In a tweet on August 4, Duncan explained that the hacker live streamed a UFC event on the account, resulting in it being terminated from the platform. “Yesterday an email associated with our YT got hacked. They live streamed a UFC event to our page and now TSM’s main YT channel has been terminated,” the tweet read.

Duncan also added in a follow-up tweet that the organization has reached out to its contacts at YouTube to resolve the issue. “We’ve emailed our contacts to get it sorted. But if anyone has another contact that you think might be able to help, please lmk,” he said.

Sources told Dexerto that a hacker live streamed a UFC event and proceeded to bot the channel to over 111,000 viewers before sending a link to a scam in chat.

At this time, the TSM channel still remains terminated.