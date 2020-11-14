UK Esports Awards 2020 nominations and winners - Dexerto

The third UK Esports Awards ceremony took place on Friday, 12th November, featuring some of the biggest names from the British esports scene.
Friday night was dedicated to acknowledging the best British esports had to offer this year, with multiple individuals across several sectors of the industry receiving recognition for their hard work during a very difficult year.
Previous winners of the Awards have included the likes of Adam Fitch, Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, and Frankie Wood – and this year saw yet another star-studded cast of esports’ brightest.
How to watch
If you were not able to catch the stream live, the UKCSGO Twitch channel has made the VOD available for everyone to view at their leisure.
The Winners
Admin Of The Year :
- Avery “obr1nk” Thomas,
- Leonora ‘Duck’ Tomlinson
- Chris “Hench” Henshaw
Backstage Hero:
- Aaron ‘AaronGillLIVE‘ Gill
- Ben Tsow
- Frazer Scully
Caster Of The Year:
- Peter “kremer3” Kremer
- Callum ‘shogun’ Keir
- Jack Peters
- Will ‘viperoon’ Wittingham
Manager Of The Year:
- Zack ‘czer’ Chandler
- Kalvin Chung
- Peter Kremer
Organisation Of The Year:
- Excel
- Endpoint
- Vexed
- London Esports
- Aura Esports
Player Of The Year:
- Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin
- Max ‘MiGHTYMAX’ Heath
- Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman
- Euan ‘Tadpole‘ Ingram
- Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont
Photographer Of The Year:
- Joe Brady
- Charlotte Peers
- Katy Eyre
- Jak Howard
- Griizzly
Presenter Of The Year:
- Frankie Ward
- Cole and Stumpy
- Simon Hill
- Adam Savage
- James Banks
Reporter Of The Year:
- Su Collins
- Richard Lewis
- George Geddes
- Adam Fitch
- Jacob Hale
Service Provider Of The Year:
- Hitmarker
- Gamers Apparel
- Faceit
- raven.gg
- EpicLAN
Streamer Of The Year:
- johnpee
- snakeecod
- subparbutinhd
- eternalstephhd
- onscreen
Tournament Of The Year:
- epicLAN
- Neosurf Cup
- The NUEL
- ESL UK Premiership
Videographer Of The Year:
- Kieran Gibbs
- Michael Gately
- Charles Dalton
- Rhys Rasmussen
The event, graciously hosted by Elle Osili-Wood was streamed on Twitch at 7 pm GMT. Each candidate had the opportunity to include a video with brief acceptance speeches following their award.
Dexerto would especially like to congratulate Yisu Collins on her personal award as Reporter Of The Year, as well as her important contribution to the scene.