UK Esports Awards 2020 nominations and winners - Dexerto

The third UK Esports Awards ceremony took place on Friday, 12th November, featuring some of the biggest names from the British esports scene.

Friday night was dedicated to acknowledging the best British esports had to offer this year, with multiple individuals across several sectors of the industry receiving recognition for their hard work during a very difficult year.

Previous winners of the Awards have included the likes of Adam Fitch, Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, and Frankie Wood – and this year saw yet another star-studded cast of esports’ brightest.

How to watch

If you were not able to catch the stream live, the UKCSGO Twitch channel has made the VOD available for everyone to view at their leisure.

The Winners

Admin Of The Year :

Avery “obr1nk” Thomas,

Leonora ‘Duck’ Tomlinson

Chris “Hench” Henshaw

Backstage Hero:

Aaron ‘ AaronGillLIVE ‘ Gill

Ben Tsow

Frazer Scully

Caster Of The Year:

Peter “kremer3” Kremer

Callum ‘shogun’ Keir

Jack Peters

Will ‘viperoon’ Wittingham

Manager Of The Year:

Zack ‘czer’ Chandler

Kalvin Chung

Peter Kremer

Organisation Of The Year:

Excel

Endpoint

Vexed

London Esports

Aura Esports

Player Of The Year:

Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin

Max ‘ MiGHTYMAX’ Heath

Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman

Euan ‘Tadpole ‘ Ingram

Ingram Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont

Photographer Of The Year:

Joe Brady

Charlotte Peers

Katy Eyre

Jak Howard

Griizzly

Presenter Of The Year:

Frankie Ward

Cole and Stumpy

Simon Hill

Adam Savage

James Banks

Reporter Of The Year:

Su Collins

Richard Lewis

George Geddes

Adam Fitch

Jacob Hale

Service Provider Of The Year:

Hitmarker

Gamers Apparel

Faceit

raven.gg

EpicLAN

Streamer Of The Year:

johnpee

snakeecod

subparbutinhd

eternalstephhd

onscreen

Tournament Of The Year:

epicLAN

Neosurf Cup

The NUEL

ESL UK Premiership

Videographer Of The Year:

Kieran Gibbs

Michael Gately

Charles Dalton

Rhys Rasmussen

The event, graciously hosted by Elle Osili-Wood was streamed on Twitch at 7 pm GMT. Each candidate had the opportunity to include a video with brief acceptance speeches following their award.

Dexerto would especially like to congratulate Yisu Collins on her personal award as Reporter Of The Year, as well as her important contribution to the scene.