 UK Esports Awards 2020 nominations and winners - Dexerto
UK Esports Awards 2020 nominations and winners

Published: 14/Nov/2020 0:29 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 1:00

by Marco Rizzo
Twitch: @UKCSGO

Twitch

The third UK Esports Awards ceremony took place on Friday, 12th November, featuring some of the biggest names from the British esports scene. 

Friday night was dedicated to acknowledging the best British esports had to offer this year, with multiple individuals across several sectors of the industry receiving recognition for their hard work during a very difficult year.

Previous winners of the Awards have included the likes of Adam Fitch, Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, and Frankie Wood – and this year saw yet another star-studded cast of esports’ brightest.

How to watch

If you were not able to catch the stream live, the UKCSGO Twitch channel has made the VOD available for everyone to view at their leisure.

 

The Winners

Admin Of The Year :

  • Avery “obr1nk” Thomas,
  • Leonora ‘Duck’ Tomlinson
  • Chris “Hench” Henshaw
Leonora duck
@LeonoraTheDuck
LeonoraTheDuck won after her amazing work as an admin for FaceIT, ESL, and Dreamhack

Backstage Hero:

  • Aaron ‘AaronGillLIVE‘ Gill
  • Ben Tsow
  • Frazer Scully
Aaron GIll
Twitch: UKCSGO
AaronGillLIVE produced several high-level Rocket League events

Caster Of The Year:

  • Peter “kremer3” Kremer
  • Callum ‘shogun’ Keir
  • Jack Peters
  • Will ‘viperoon’ Wittingham
Jackeyesports
Twitch: UKCSGO
Jack Peters work as a R6:Siege commentator has been outstanding

Manager Of The Year:

  • Zack ‘czer’ Chandler
  • Kalvin Chung
  • Peter Kremer
Kalvin Chung UKEAKalvin Chung was awarded due to his management of MnM Gaming

Organisation Of The Year: 

  • Excel
  • Endpoint
  • Vexed
  • London Esports
  • Aura Esports
Endpoint UKEAEndpoint achieved great things this year in Rocket League and CSGO

Player Of The Year:

  • Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin
  • Max ‘MiGHTYMAX’ Heath 
  • Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman
  • Euan ‘Tadpole Ingram
  • Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont
MiGHTYMAX
DreamHack
MiGHTYMAX led the Endpoint CSGO team to some great results in 2020

Photographer Of The Year:

  • Joe Brady
  • Charlotte Peers
  • Katy Eyre
  • Jak Howard
  • Griizzly
Brady wins UKEA
Twitch: UKCSGO
Joe Brady produced some amazing photography across several events in 2020

Presenter Of The Year:

  • Frankie Ward
  • Cole and Stumpy
  • Simon Hill
  • Adam Savage
  • James Banks
Framkie Ward
Twitch: UKCSGO
Frankie’s work in CSGO has been top quality

Reporter Of The Year:

  • Su Collins
  • Richard Lewis
  • George Geddes
  • Adam Fitch
  • Jacob Hale
Yinsu Collins UKEAYinsu takes the Best reporter award after a fantastic year in esports, reporting for Dexerto, Sky Sports News, and THESPIKE.GG.

Service Provider Of The Year:

  • Hitmarker
  • Gamers Apparel
  • Faceit
  • raven.gg
  • EpicLAN
Hitmarker UKEAHitmarker was an important player in building UK esports in 2020

Streamer Of The Year:

  • johnpee
  • snakeecod
  • subparbutinhd
  • eternalstephhd
  • onscreen

subparbutinhd UKEA

Tournament Of The Year:

  • epicLAN 
  • Neosurf Cup
  • The NUEL
  • ESL UK Premiership
epicWAN wins
Twitch: UKCSGO
EpicLAN won Tournament of the year after a series of great EpicWAN events

Videographer Of The Year:

  • Kieran Gibbs
  • Michael Gately
  • Charles Dalton
  • Rhys Rasmussen
Rhys RasmussenRhys ‘work for Team Liquid takes the award after a fantastic year in Team Liquid

The event, graciously hosted by Elle Osili-Wood was streamed on Twitch at 7 pm GMT. Each candidate had the opportunity to include a video with brief acceptance speeches following their award.

Dexerto would especially like to congratulate Yisu Collins on her personal award as Reporter Of The Year, as well as her important contribution to the scene.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!