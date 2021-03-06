TSM under fire for insensitive tweet after LCS and VCT losses - Dexerto

Historic NA esports organization TSM is under fire after they posted an insensitive and highly controversial tweet following the team’s back-to-back losses in both the LCS and the Valorant Champions Tour.

TSM were criticized for posting a tweet making reference to suicide after the team took two heavy losses in LCS Spring 2021 and VCT Challengers 3.

The tweet, which was captioned “Sadge,” featured the “are you winning, son” meme format, with one of the depicted characters hanging from the ceiling.

The tweet was liked nearly a thousand times by the organization’s 2.1 million followers. It was deleted within five minutes of posting.

TSM social media manager Duncan ‘Dunc’ Cox apologized on Twitter shortly after deleting the tweet from his personal account.

“Just want to apologize for using the wrong image for a sad meme. I completely misjudged the template until it was pointed out. Amateur mistake and I won’t let it happen again,” he said.

“I’m truly sorry to those that I may have offended. I really did not mean to cause offense. It was a straight copy and paste in a quick action. I thought the guy was walking away from the chair and he kicked it over in frustration. I really hope you can forgive me.”

“I’ve been a big outspoken voice for mental health, suicide and everything that comes with it. I wouldn’t joke, have never joked, and did not mean to have it come out as a joke.”

TSM has since issued a statement, citing an internal review found no malicious wrongdoing.

“We have reviewed the situation with the person who posted the tweet and we understand that while this was not his intention, he knows that this was a huge mistake. Moving forward, processes are now in place to prevent something like this from happening again,” they said in a Twitlonger.

“We strive to build a positive community around something that we all are very passionate about. We will learn from this mistake but please refrain from personal attacks and threats.”

It comes after TSM’s League of Legends squad lost to Dignitas in a big comeback. The organization’s Valorant team also lost 0-2 to 100 Thieves shortly after, knocking them out of contention for VCT Masters 1.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13 11 14 (AUS).