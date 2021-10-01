TSM FTX releases NFT collection and here’s how to get one

Global esports organization TSM FTX has released a brand-new NFT (Non-fungible token) collection designed by Aurory.

TSM FTX have just recently partnered, bringing the cryptocurrency space to esports in a meaningful way.

Continuing to trailblaze, the esports organization has just announced a new NFT collection, another feat that no major player in the space has attempted thus far.

The tokens are unique, featuring a few different designs that fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on in the near future.

TSM FTX NFT Design

The collection, as seen in the official news post, is made up of four uniquely designed avatars designed by Aurory, a blockchain-based game and NFT ecosystem.

The tokens, called “Aurorians,” each sport a unique piece of TSM gear, with one even wearing the 2017 LCS championship jersey.

How to get a TSM FTX NFT

Fans can enter to win one of the avatars, one will be auctioned off to benefit an unannounced charity, and the other two will remain in the TSM FTX wallet for the time being.

The auction is set to take place in the coming months, while fans only have one week to enter into the giveaway.

This is the first collaboration of its kind in esports, so it will be interesting to follow and see just how much bidders will be willing to pay for a personalized TSM avatar.

We will continue to provide updates on the status of these NFT’s and if any more in the collection are made available.