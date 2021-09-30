How to get Team Liquid x Spider-Man 1978 collection: Where to buy, locations

Team Liquid’s new Marvel collection features Spider-Man 1978 themed clothing that is sure to have fans asking themselves how they can get their hands on it. Whether it’s where, or how, to buy it… We’ve got you covered.

Some casual fans may not know about the older 1978 Japanese television show featuring Marvel’s signature spider hero.

But this show was a huge hit, so it’s no wonder that Team Liquid sought to pay homage to its unique style in their latest collaboration with Marvel.

From short-sleeve tees to a nifty beanie, here’s everything you need to know about the Team Liquid x Spider-Man 1978 collection.

How to get the Team Liquid x Spider-Man 1978 collection

Countries

The collection will be available in North America and Europe.

When?

It goes live on September 30 at 12 pm PT / 9 pm CEST, featuring 14 different pieces including short-sleeve shirts, joggers, hoodies, and even a beanie.

Where?

The shop can be accessed here, and interested buyers can pick out what pieces of the collection they’d like to take home.

How much?

Prices in the Team Liquid x Marvel collection range from $30 all the way up to $95 USD.

Logan Leavitt, Apparel Business Manager at Team Liquid, said: “We’re deeply interested in building bridges between different communities across gaming culture.

“Spider-Man 1978 caught our attention immediately because of a similar spirit of connection. It’s essentially a Japanese mech and martial arts action show, but Spider-Man as the main character — there’s a lot to love. We’re really proud to pay homage to such a unique part of Spidey’s history.”

This collection is, if nothing else, a great and unique homage to a classic show and one that Marvel and Liquid fans alike can be excited about.