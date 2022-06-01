SteelSeries launches Prime Bounty program giving pros the chance to win prizes

SteelSeries, a gaming peripheral company with multiple ties to esports teams and orgs, has announced the SteelSeries Prime Bounty program on June 1 to give pro players a prize for winning any listed major event with a mouse made by the company.

Titles eligible for the $20,000 prize include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, Apex Legends, Fortnite and Player Unknown Battlegrounds.

Tournaments included for the bounty are any that have a grand final played on LAN and on a computer, using one of the SteelSeries mice, and considered “S-tier” by the company. Tournaments listed on the website include IEM Dallas, Valorant Champions 2022 and Dreamhack Sweden.

Pros will also have to use specific mice made by SteelSeries to claim their Prime Bounty. The peripherals include Prime Pro Series, Aerox Series, Rival Series and Sensei Ten.

The new Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset from @Steelseries was launched yesterday, and I'm allowed to give one away to my community 😊 Like this Tweet & Comment below what Pick'Em coin you got, and I will choose a winner on the 1st of June. pic.twitter.com/xaUOjHJIsr — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) May 26, 2022

The company will also give away a SteelSeries prize pack to a person in the player’s community who claimed the bounty. Multiple players on one team can enter and claim a prize, but the terms and conditions stipulate that players must be 18 years old or above to enter and win.

SteelSeries Prime Bounty watch

The SteelSeries Prime Bounty program will run until December 31, 2022 unless closed sooner at the discretion of the company.

The bounty period has already begun with the conclusion of the PGL Major 2022 Antwerp where FaZe Clan walked away with the trophy while using gear from SteelSeries.

“Since 2001, pros have won more prize money with SteelSeries than with any other brand and in 2021 the company launched its first series of brand events.” The company said in a press release for the program.

“The SteelSeries Prime Cup Series is a collection of tournaments featuring the world’s most popular esports titles, including CS: GO, Rainbow Six, Overwatch, and Apex Legends. Thus far, teams like FaZe Clan, London Spitfire, Red Bull OG, and SpaceStation Gaming competed for over $60,000 USD in prize money.”