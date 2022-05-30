IEM Dallas 2022: streams, schedule, results

The international CS:GO calendar resumes with IEM Dallas, a $250,000 tournament with some of the best teams in the world. Keep up with the North American LAN event right here with the latest schedule, results, and information on how to watch.
- IEM Dallas 2022 begins today with eight Bo1 matches
- Astralis vs Vitality headlines the opening round
- NIP, ENCE, MIBR all fielding stand-ins
Just one week after PGL Major Antwerp came to a close, the international CS:GO calendar resumes with IEM Dallas. The week-long tournament will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, with 16 teams vying for the lion’s share of a $250,000 prize pool.
Visa issues and the global health crisis have seen IEM Dallas lose some of its must-see appeal, with NAVI, Entropiq and Heroic all forced to withdraw from the event. Others, like NIP and ENCE, will have to field stand-ins.
It looks like this will be FaZe’s title to lose. After winning the last three international events, including the Major, FaZe travel to Dallas with the trophy in sight – which will put them one victory away from scooping the $1 million Intel Grand Slam Season 4 prize.
Below you can find everything that you need to know about IEM Dallas.
Contents
IEM Dallas 2022: Stream
IEM Dallas will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.
Missed a game? Check out ESL’s Twitch channel for all the VODs.
IEM Dallas 2022: schedule & results
IEM Dallas will see the 16 participants split into two double-elimination groups. The opening round will be played in a best-of-one format before the tournament enters the best-of-three stages.
The group winners will directly advance to the semi-finals, while the runners-up and the third-placed sides will move on to the quarterfinals. The tournament will culminate in a best-of-five grand final on Sunday, June 5.
IEM Dallas group stage (May 30 – June 2)
Day 1: May 30
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group A Upper Round 1
|G2 vs Movistar Riders
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Group A Upper Round 1
|MOUZ vs ENCE
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Group A Upper Round 1
|FaZe vs Encore
|10:10 AM
|1:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|Group A Upper Round 1
|Astralis vs Vitality
|10:10 AM
|1:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|Group B Upper Round 1
|FURIA vs Imperial
|11:20 AM
|2:20 PM
|7:20 PM
|Group B Upper Round 1
|Liquid vs Cloud9
|11:20 AM
|2:20 PM
|7:20 PM
|Group B Upper Round 1
|NIP vs BIG
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|Group B Upper Round 1
|MIBR vs Complexity
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|Group A Upper Semi-Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1:40 PM
|4:40 PM
|9:40 PM
|Group A Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:40 PM
|4:40 PM
|9:40 PM
|Group A Upper Semi-Final
|TBD vs TBD
|5:10 PM
|8:10 PM
|1:10 AM
|Group A Lower Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|5:10 PM
|8:10 PM
|1:10 AM
IEM Dallas 2022: final placements
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$100,000
|2
|TBD
|$42,000
|3-4
|TBD
|$20,000
|TBD
|5-6
|TBD
|$10,000
|TBD
|7-8
|TBD
|$6,000
|TBD
|9-12
|TBD
|$5,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|13-16
|TBD
|$4,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
IEM Dallas 2022: All qualified teams
|Team
|Qualified from
|Players
|FaZe Clan
|ESL Partner Team
|rain, karrigan, broky, Twistzz, ropz
|ENCE
|ESL Partner Team
|dycha, Snappi, hades, maden, Snax
|NIP
|ESL Partner Team
|REZ, es3tag, Plopski, Brollan, ztr
|FURIA
|ESL Partner Team
|arT, KSCERATO, yuurih, saffe, drop
|G2 Esports
|ESL Partner Team
|JACKZ, huNter, NiKo, m0NESY, Aleksib
|Astralis
|ESL World Ranking
|Xyp9x, gla1ve, blameF, k0nfig, farlig
|Cloud9
|ESL World Ranking
|nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit
|Team Vitality
|ESL World Ranking
|ZywOo, apEX, dupreeh, misutaaa, Magisk
|MOUZ
|European Qualifier
|frozen, Bymas, dexter, torzsi, JDC
|Team Liquid
|NA Qualifier
|EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, shox
|Complexity
|NA Qualifier
|JT, FaNg, Grim, junior, floppy
|Imperial
|SA Qualifier
|FalleN, fer, fnx, boltz, VINI
|Encore
|Oceanic Qualifier
|HaZR, Liki, SaVage, sterling, apoc
|BIG
|ESL WR replacement
|faveN, tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, Krimbo
|Movistar Riders
|ESL WR replacement
|mopoz, ALEX, DeathZz, SunPayus, dav1g
|MIBR
|ESL WR replacement
|chelo, Tuurtle, JOTA, exit, bit