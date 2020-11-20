 Exclusive: Prodigy Agency's stars receive health coaching with Gscience
Logo
Esports

Prodigy Agency’s star players get dedicated health coaching with Gscience

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:50 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 12:30

by Adam Fitch
Prodigy Agency Gscience Partnership
Liquid/ESL

Share

Player management firm Prodigy Agency will provide their stars with committed health and performances coaches.

The agency has partnered with esports health and performance company Gscience in a commitment to all of their players.

They represent some of the biggest stars in esports, with players across Counter-Strike, Valorant, League of Legends, FIFA, and Rocket League.

The likes of Team Liquid’s ScreaM, Team Vitality’s apEX and ZywOo, Cloud9’s $1.65m signing Woxic, G2 Esports’ Mixwell, and FunPlus Phoenix’s Ange1 will all now look to get a boost in-game from their efforts away from the server.

OG CS:GO at BLAST Premier
BLAST
NBK-, ISSAA, and mantuu of OG will all benefit from this partnership.

Gscience will provide tailored performance coaching and workshops to those on Prodigy’s roster in an attempt to “improve the performance of the players whilst optimising their health and wellness.”

“Our main mission with Prodigy Agency is to take care and support our players from all angles,” said Jérôme Coupez, Prodigy Agency’s CEO. “Health, wellness and performance is obviously one of the most important verticals for esports players, especially with the current global situation, and it was important for us to find the right partners.”

The health and performance specialists will complete performance audits with each of the agency’s players, allowing them to create specific programs for the competitors to follow.

The alliance will also see Prodigy and Gscience promote mental health across gaming and esports. In Counter-Strike, this has become a pertinent topic following Astralis’ gla1ve and Xyp9x temporarily stepping down from the legendary roster due to ongoing stress and burnout. The CSPPA, Counter-Strike’s player association, launched their own mental health program to tackle such issues.

Professional CS:GO player apEX spoke on having dedicated performance specialists at hand: “Being an esports player is more and more stressful and demanding. Nowadays, we need to be real athletes, handling a high level of competition and pressure, an intense schedule and always being on top.It’s crucial to be supported in terms of performance and health, in the long term.

“Some of us already have great support from our organisations, but a lot of players don’t have that chance yet, even from the best teams. So I find it fantastic that Prodigy Agency is taking the initiative, commiting for their players.”

Business

BLAST receive £1.7m investment to expand into international markets

Published: 20/Nov/2020 9:45 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 9:46

by Adam Fitch
BLAST receives 1.7M investment
BLAST

Share

BLAST

Tournament organizers BLAST have received £1.7m in investment to speed up their expansion into international markets.

BLAST are best known for hosting prominent events in Counter-Strike but, more recently, they have also produced competitions in Dota 2 and Valorant.

They will utilize the funding to accelerate their international expansion, further improve their production, and increase their staff in the United Kingdom.

The investment comes from Edge Investments, who are described as the “leading growth investor in the UK creative economy.”

BLAST Spike Nations
BLAST
BLAST have undergone plenty of growth in 2020 so far, expanding into new titles for the first time.

Edge back companies that will impact the economy and mentor them to create “long-term success” and have identified esports as a promising industry after some research.

This development follows BLAST’s announcement on November 19, which saw them partner with the BBC to broadcast their next three Counter-Strike tournaments on digital platform iPlayer.

The events that fans will be able to watch through the BBC are the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown on November 24-29, the BLAST Premier Fall Final on December 8-13, and the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19-24.

“To have Edge Investments’ backing is testament to the impressive work BLAST has achieved so far this year and highlights the upward trajectory the esports industry is on right now despite a turbulent year for everyone,” said BLAST’s CEO Robbie Douek.

“We chose Edge for access to their specialist knowledge and network in content distribution, media promotion, and production, and we are delighted to have them on board as we enter what looks to be a pivotal year for us.”

BLAST raised £11m in investment in May 2020, securing capital to continue to grow and expand the brand despite the complicated global health situation. Since then, they expanded into Dota 2 with the BLAST Bounty Hunt as well as Valorant with the BLAST Twitch Invitational and BLAST Spike Nations events.