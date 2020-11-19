Tottenham's Dele Alli scores esports transfer as Excel ambassador - Dexerto

Dele Alli, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur and the England national football team, has entered the world of esports.

The midfielder has entered a long-term arrangement with London-based organization EXCEL ESPORTS to serve as their first-ever global ambassador.

In his new role, Alli will work with EXCEL’s players in League of Legends and Fortnite by giving them insights from his years as a top-tier athlete. This includes dealing with pressure, unlocking their highest level of performance, and overcoming obstacles.

Conversely, he will build up his knowledge of how companies operate in esports and understand the unique aspects of competitive gaming through the arrangement.

The professional footballer is no stranger to gaming, however, he has a well-documented history of playing games like Fortnite and Call of Duty on Twitch.

“Everyone who knows me knows my biggest passion outside of football is gaming and after becoming increasingly involved in the industry over the past few years, it seemed like joining forces with an esports team was a natural step for me to take,” said Dele Alli. “What drew me to EXCEL was the fact it’s the biggest British esports brand in the country and competes at the top level of esports but as well as this, I love the fact the brand was born out of a passion for gaming and the values it upholds.

“My knowledge of being a competitive athlete is something I believe can really benefit EXCEL’s roster of talent as they continue to strive to be better every single day but I’ll also be looking to further my own knowledge and understanding of this truly exciting industry,” he continued.

This is the second development to come from EXCEL ESPORTS in November 2020 that has made headlines. Earlier in the month, the UK-based organization unveiled a new logo and direction. Dexerto spoke with their CEO, Wouter Sleijffers, to give an in-depth look behind the changes.

The worlds of football and esports are converging more than ever before. In the past month alone, AC Milan launched teams in FIFA and Brawl Stars and Real Madrid player Casemiro launched his own organization.