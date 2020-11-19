 Tottenham's Dele Alli scores esports transfer as Excel ambassador - Dexerto
Tottenham’s Dele Alli scores esports transfer as Excel ambassador

Published: 19/Nov/2020 15:00

by Adam Fitch
Dele Alli Joins EXCEL ESPORTS
EXCEL

Dele Alli, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur and the England national football team, has entered the world of esports.

The midfielder has entered a long-term arrangement with London-based organization EXCEL ESPORTS to serve as their first-ever global ambassador.

In his new role, Alli will work with EXCEL’s players in League of Legends and Fortnite by giving them insights from his years as a top-tier athlete. This includes dealing with pressure, unlocking their highest level of performance, and overcoming obstacles.

Conversely, he will build up his knowledge of how companies operate in esports and understand the unique aspects of competitive gaming through the arrangement.

Excel Esports Old and New Logo
EXCEL
Pictured: EXCEL’s old logo (left) and their new logo (right).

The professional footballer is no stranger to gaming, however, he has a well-documented history of playing games like Fortnite and Call of Duty on Twitch.

“Everyone who knows me knows my biggest passion outside of football is gaming and after becoming increasingly involved in the industry over the past few years, it seemed like joining forces with an esports team was a natural step for me to take,” said Dele Alli. “What drew me to EXCEL was the fact it’s the biggest British esports brand in the country and competes at the top level of esports but as well as this, I love the fact the brand was born out of a passion for gaming and the values it upholds.

“My knowledge of being a competitive athlete is something I believe can really benefit EXCEL’s roster of talent as they continue to strive to be better every single day but I’ll also be looking to further my own knowledge and understanding of this truly exciting industry,” he continued.

This is the second development to come from EXCEL ESPORTS in November 2020 that has made headlines. Earlier in the month, the UK-based organization unveiled a new logo and direction. Dexerto spoke with their CEO, Wouter Sleijffers, to give an in-depth look behind the changes.

The worlds of football and esports are converging more than ever before. In the past month alone, AC Milan launched teams in FIFA and Brawl Stars and Real Madrid player Casemiro launched his own organization.

CS:GO

BLAST Premier coming to BBC iPlayer to show CSGO on demand

Published: 19/Nov/2020 11:24

by Adam Fitch
BLAST Premier to be broadcast on BBC iPlayer
BLAST/BBC

BLAST Premier

Counter-Strike event series BLAST Premier will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Danish tournament organizers have partnered with the British broadcaster for their remaining three events, in which over £1.5m will be awarded to participating teams.

The events that fans can watch through the BBC are the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown on November 24-29, the BLAST Premier Fall Final on December 8-13, and the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19-24.

The action will still be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube for fans outside of the United Kingdom, or simply for those who prefer the traditional streaming platforms.

G2 Esports Niko Joins
G2 Esports
NiKo debuted for G2 Esports at BLAST Premier Fall Series.

BLAST recently wrapped up their Premier Fall event, which featured 12 top teams battling for $150,000. OG, Team Vitality, and G2 Esports each received $25,000 and 1600 BLAST Premier points, while Natus Vincere, BIG, and Astralis earned $12,500 and 800 points — all of them, however, booked their spot in the Fall 2020 Finals.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, Complexity, MIBR, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, and FURIA all performed underwhelmingly and will have to duke it out in the Fall Showdown. Only two of these sides will eventually find their way to the Fall Finals.

“The BBC is admired around the world for its standard of excellence, and its digital platforms provide the perfect destination for BLAST Premier’s fans based in the United Kingdom to watch the world’s best Counter-Strike players go head-to-head,” said Alexander Lewin, BLAST’s VP Distribution and Programming.

Over the course of 2020, presumably due to the absence of many major sporting events, BBC have embraced esports across their digital streaming platforms.

This year alone, they broadcasted the Rocket League European Spring Series, sim racing competition W Series Esports League, and League of Legends tournaments UKLC and NLC.

In previous years, the broadcasters have opted to pick up Gfinity’s Elite Series and Dota 2 major ESL One Birmingham.