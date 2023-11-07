Messi joins Aguero’s KRÜ Esports as co-owner

KRÜ Esports has announced that world-famous soccer player Lionel Messi has joined the organization as a co-owner.

KRÜ Esports now has another decorated soccer player in ownership as the organization announced that Sergio Agüero will now co-own the company alongside Lionel Messi.

Agüero founded the organization a year before he retired from professional play. The esports organization is involved in Valorant and Rocket League and has a handful of creators signed to its brand.

The Argentinian organization has a partnership slot in VCT Americas and qualified for the Rocket League and Valorant World Championship in 2023. Agüero was in attendance at both events, supporting the teams. He’s additionally streamed and been involved in many activations for the company.

“I am happy to share a club with Leo, of course now in a new stage and with other challenges. It is an honor that he is part of KRÜ. He is the best footballer in history, and also a great friend. His presence is relevant because he projects values ​​such as perseverance, humility, and resilience. He is a figure that inspires everyone and will be a great contribution to the scene in general,” Agüero said in a press release.

Messi joins with Sergio Agüero in KRÜ Esports ownership

Much like Agüero in 2021, Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious soccer career. The Argentinian international player signed with MLS side Miami FC in July 2023 on a two-year contract.

Many expect the player to retire from the game after his multi-million dollar contract expires.

Since his arrival at the club, Messi has been a big draw for MLS fans and onlookers as his name has caused ticket sales for Miami to sore. KRÜ Esports hopes to capitalize on his brand in a similar fashion, as the addition of another legendary, world-renowned owner should give the company’s brand a significant bump.

Messi now joins the likes of Gerard Piqué, Virgil Van Dijk, Jesse Lingard, and David Beckham as soccer stars with esports organizations as a part of their portfolios.