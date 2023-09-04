Tributes pour in honoring Valorant pro Daveeys

Many Valorant pros and community members have paid tribute to Santiago ‘Daveeys’ Ruiz, who lost his life at the age of 23.

The Colombian player competed at the highest level in the 2023 VCT season after joining KRÜ Esports at the end of last year, playing at the recent Valorant Champions in Los Angeles.

A statement from KRÜ Esports on Monday announced that Daveeys died the day before due to an undisclosed medical issue. He had turned 23 on Saturday.

Shortly after the announcement of Daveeys’ death, teammates, fellow pros, and other community figures took to social media to pay tribute to the player.

“When I was down, you were always there to cheer me up,” KRÜ player Nicolas ‘Klaus’ Ferrari said. “You were and you will always be my friend, wherever you are. You will always be in my mind for everything we shared together. I will miss you. I love you, friend. Rest in peace.”

Chilean star Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori, who also plays for KRÜ, added: “Rest in peace, Santi.”

Cloud9 in-game leader Dylan ‘runi’ Cade said: “Life is not fair. RIP to one of the best.”

Leviatán star Francisco ‘kiNgg’ Aravena wrote: “Devastated by the news. I didn’t get to know him too well, but I always saw him as a very chill and kind person. What a shame that everything can change overnight. My deepest condolences and all the support for the family. I hope you rest in peace.”

Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games Daveey’s celebrated turning 23 on September 2.

M80 CS:GO player Mario ‘malbsMd’ Samayoa, who competed alongside Daveeys before the Colombian switched to Valorant, posted: “You will be missed, Davo. I love you, and you were one of the best teammates I have had. I will always remember every moment we spent together, especially the night we beat w7m in LA League.”

Valorant host Yinsu Collins said: “Oh my god, this is heartbreakingly sad. Daveey was super talented, incredibly nice, and friendly at every event I saw him. Sending love to his friends and family.”

The Spanish Valorant account on X/Twitter posted: “Santiago was a passionate Valorant player who always left a positive impression on his team and his opponents. His determination to improve and his sportsmanship were exemplary, and many admired him not only because of his skills, but also because of his kind and friendly nature. Rest in peace, Santiago.”

Vitality (who tragically lost a Valorant player in June), Evil Geniuses, NAVI, Team Liquid, Fnatic, Cloud9 and Paper Rex are among the host of teams that have paid their respects to Daveeys on social media.