Real Madrid star Vini Jr joins LOUD as co-owner

One of Real Madrid’s biggest stars, Vinícius Júnior — more commonly known as Vini Jr — has become a co-owner in Brazilian esports juggernaut LOUD.

With plans to “produce content, elevate youth sports, and accelerate educational programs in the region,” Vini Jr has long been an avid gamer, including being spotted playing Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone “every day” ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League final matchup against Liverpool in 2022.

LOUD has become one of the most recognizable organizations in esports over recent years, particularly with their success in Riot Games’ FPS Valorant, becoming Valorant Champions in 2022, where they beat OpTic Gaming 3-1 in the grand final.

They also participate in the Brazilian League of Legends pro league, CBLOL, where they are consistently one of the best teams in the league, but the organization started as a Free Fire team, winning the 2020 Copa America and the 2022 Liga Brasileira de Free Fire Stage 1.

Vini Jr joins LOUD

In an announcement made on December 14, it became official: Brazilian soccer star Vini Jr is now a co-owner of LOUD.

LOUD Vini Jr is one of the most exciting soccer players in the world right now.

Vini will produce exclusive gaming, sports, and creator-led content for LOUD’s various video and social channels as the org looks to bolster its content.

He also wants to help further his existing education initiatives, namely the Vini Jr Institute, a non-profit organization that seeks to help provide better education in Brazil.

“As a long-time gamer, I’ve seen the positive impact video games have on the lives and identity of Brazilian youth,” said Vini Jr. “Partnering with LOUD was a perfect fit. Together, we’ll produce great content, encourage young gamers to prioritize their studies, and support the next generation of athletes, either on the pitch or on the screen.”

LOUD co-founder Bruno Bittencourt added: “Vini Jr represents how gaming culture is evolving beyond the screen and into fashion, sports, and even social causes. Together, we’ll exercise that new identity by developing original content, supporting youth education, and finding new ways to improve communities throughout Brazil and Latin America. We’re very excited to welcome Vini Jr to LOUD’s ownership group as we work to inspire the next generation gamer.”

This follows a number of high-profile sports stars getting involved in the world of esports, including David Beckham’s involvement with Guild Esports and, more recently, Messi becoming a co-owner of KRU Esports, the organization founded by retired soccer star and Messi’s former Argentina teammate, Sergio Aguero.