How to watch the Splitgate Pro Series: streams, standings, schedule

The inaugural Splitgame Pro Series (SPS) circuit is putting $100,000 on the line from the open qualifiers to the Grand Finals. Here’s how to keep up with the action including the event standings, schedule, and stream.

Splitgate developer 1047 Games and Logitech Esports Services will give the most dedicated players a chance to compete in the first SPS Grand Finals, and Dexerto will keep you up-to-date on every event as the tournament’s official media partner.

There are six open qualifiers that anyone can enter for an opportunity to compete for $5,000 per event, as well as $10,000 in ASTRO Gaming products throughout the season.

This will ultimately boil down to the Last Chance Qualifier, where the final team will join seven others for the ultimate $60,000 Grand Finals event.

Splitgate Pro Series stream

There are going to be plenty of matches to catch in the Splitgame Pro Series. You can keep up with the games as they happen with the embedded Twitch stream below.

Since it’s a weekly tournament league, check back often to see different teams compete in the SPS.

Splitgate Pro Series standings

Teams of four will compete against other squads for seeding points. While these are earned as a unit, they’re assigned to each individual player on the team.

Top players on the leaderboard get priority access to tournament sign-ups and top seeds in qualifier brackets. Players can freely compete with different teams week-to-week and will keep accumulating points to their name.

Points breakdown:

1st – 100 pts

2nd – 50 pts

Top 4 – 25

Top 8 – 15

Top 16 – 10

Top 32 – 5

Overall total – Top 20

Placement Player Points 1 KJEWLS 100 2 JALENMANS 100 3 LUCK 100 4 MATTIE 100 5 JPTSMASH 50 6 CRNBRD 50 7 R31TZV2 50 8 CHASEN 50 9 BITEY 25 10 SWOOTY 25 11 RLINE 25 12 TOBY REPELLANT 25 13 STACK 25 14 TANNER 25 15 HUNNITROUNDO 25 16 APP 25 17 1TRY 15 18 CHENZO 15 19 VISIONS 15 20 HUFFAY 15

Splitgate Pro Series prize pool

The top four teams from the qualifiers will get their share of the $5,000 per event. The Grand Finals will give every participant thousands in cash prizes.

No payout was announced for the Last Chance Qualifier. Teams in the LCQ will compete for the chance to be Splitgate pros by claiming the last Grand Finals seed.

Open Qualifiers

1st place – $2,500

2nd place – $1,000

3rd place – $750

4th place – $750

Grand Finals

1st place – $25,000

2nd place – $15,000

3rd place – $6,000

4th place – $4,000

5/6th place – $3,000

7/8th place – $2,000

Splitgate Pro Series: schedule and dates

The SPS Season 1 format will have six open qualifiers, one last chance qualifier, and the Grand Finals from October to December.

All events will be hosted on Sunday starting at noon PDT.

Open Qualifiers

October 17 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST October 24 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST October 31 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST November 7 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST November 14 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST November 21 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST

Last Chance Qualifier

December 5 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST

Grand Final

December 12 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST

Check back often as we update this hub with the biggest leaderboard changes and latest standings in the lead-up to the SPS Season 1 Grand Finals.