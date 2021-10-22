How to watch the Splitgate Pro Series: streams, standings, schedule

The inaugural Splitgame Pro Series (SPS) circuit is putting $100,000 on the line from the open qualifiers to the Grand Finals. Here’s how to keep up with the action including the event standings, schedule, and stream.
Splitgate developer 1047 Games and Logitech Esports Services will give the most dedicated players a chance to compete in the first SPS Grand Finals, and Dexerto will keep you up-to-date on every event as the tournament’s official media partner.
There are six open qualifiers that anyone can enter for an opportunity to compete for $5,000 per event, as well as $10,000 in ASTRO Gaming products throughout the season.
Advertisement
This will ultimately boil down to the Last Chance Qualifier, where the final team will join seven others for the ultimate $60,000 Grand Finals event.
Splitgate Pro Series stream
There are going to be plenty of matches to catch in the Splitgame Pro Series. You can keep up with the games as they happen with the embedded Twitch stream below.
Since it’s a weekly tournament league, check back often to see different teams compete in the SPS.
Splitgate Pro Series standings
Teams of four will compete against other squads for seeding points. While these are earned as a unit, they’re assigned to each individual player on the team.
Advertisement
Top players on the leaderboard get priority access to tournament sign-ups and top seeds in qualifier brackets. Players can freely compete with different teams week-to-week and will keep accumulating points to their name.
Points breakdown:
- 1st – 100 pts
- 2nd – 50 pts
- Top 4 – 25
- Top 8 – 15
- Top 16 – 10
- Top 32 – 5
Overall total – Top 20
|Placement
|Player
|Points
|1
|KJEWLS
|100
|2
|JALENMANS
|100
|3
|LUCK
|100
|4
|MATTIE
|100
|5
|JPTSMASH
|50
|6
|CRNBRD
|50
|7
|R31TZV2
|50
|8
|CHASEN
|50
|9
|BITEY
|25
|10
|SWOOTY
|25
|11
|RLINE
|25
|12
|TOBY REPELLANT
|25
|13
|STACK
|25
|14
|TANNER
|25
|15
|HUNNITROUNDO
|25
|16
|APP
|25
|17
|1TRY
|15
|18
|CHENZO
|15
|19
|VISIONS
|15
|20
|HUFFAY
|15
Splitgate Pro Series prize pool
The top four teams from the qualifiers will get their share of the $5,000 per event. The Grand Finals will give every participant thousands in cash prizes.
No payout was announced for the Last Chance Qualifier. Teams in the LCQ will compete for the chance to be Splitgate pros by claiming the last Grand Finals seed.
Open Qualifiers
- 1st place – $2,500
- 2nd place – $1,000
- 3rd place – $750
- 4th place – $750
Grand Finals
- 1st place – $25,000
- 2nd place – $15,000
- 3rd place – $6,000
- 4th place – $4,000
- 5/6th place – $3,000
- 7/8th place – $2,000
Splitgate Pro Series: schedule and dates
The SPS Season 1 format will have six open qualifiers, one last chance qualifier, and the Grand Finals from October to December.
Advertisement
All events will be hosted on Sunday starting at noon PDT.
Open Qualifiers
- October 17 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
- October 24 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
- October 31 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
- November 7 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
- November 14 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
- November 21 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
Last Chance Qualifier
- December 5 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
Grand Final
- December 12 – 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 7 PM BST
Check back often as we update this hub with the biggest leaderboard changes and latest standings in the lead-up to the SPS Season 1 Grand Finals.