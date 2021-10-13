$100,000 Splitgate Pro Series launched by 1047 Games & Logitech

One of the wildest FPS games out right now is making a splash into esports with the $100,000 Splitgate Pro Series. Here’s how you and your team can get in on the action.

For the Splitgate Pro Series, developer 1047 Games has partnered with Logitech Esports Services as their partner for event and live broadcast operations for the program.

The Splitgate Pro Series will be a full season of free to enter tournaments, cash prizes, live broadcasts, and product giveaways happening through the end of 2021. Here’s how you can get in on the action yourself.

How to sign up for the Splitgate Pro Series

Tournaments in the Pro Series will be played 4v4, so to start you need at least three other teammates to squad up with.

Once that’s taken care of, you’ll need to make your own tournament account (here), and your team can sign up to start competing.

Get signed up quick and get that practice in while you can, because the first SPS Open Qualifier happens on October 17, less than a week after the initial announcement.

Splitgate Pro Series format

After SPS kicks off with the first Open Qualifier on October 17, teams will begin playing for chances at the $100,000 prize pool and gear from ASTRO Gaming, with matches broadcast on Splitgate’s official Twitch channel.

The full details on the 2021 season are available at the official Splitgate Pro Series site, where players will be able to find news, schedule, standings, and links to enter the various tournaments.

Dexerto will also be joining as an official media partner of the Pro Series, so if you miss any of the action, you know where to check.

There you have it, all the details on the first ever Splitgate Pro Series from 1047 Games and Logitech Esports Services. So what are you waiting for? Get a team, and sign up today.