WGL win first qualifier for $100,000 Splitgate Pro Series

WGL have won the first open qualifier for the $100,000 Splitgate Pro Series after coasting through a 128-team bracket. Find out how you can sign up for the following tournaments.

The qualifying process for the Splitgate Pro Series is already underway, and Dexerto is here to bring you all the action as the official media partner of this exciting tournament.

With a whopping $100,000 prize pool, the Launch Season will culminate in the Grand Finals on December 12 with the eight best 4v4 teams. Splitgate developer 1047 Games has partnered with Logitech Esports Services, who will handle all event and live broadcast operations throughout the season.

Advertisement

Splitgate players can enter the qualifiers for free for a chance at the $100,000 prize pool, as well as gear from ASTRO Gaming. Fans can take part in giveaways on social media and will be able to claim stream drops by tuning in to Splitgate’s official Twitch channel.

First qualifier over

WGL came out on top of the first qualifier following an almost flawless run in the single-elimination bracket. They didn’t drop a single game in their first six matches before beating Animeniacs 3-1 in the grand final.

With their first-place finish, WGL claimed the top weekly prize of $2,500, with each player earning 100 SPS points. The seven teams with the most points after six qualifiers will secure spots in the Grand Finals, which will also feature the winner of the high-stakes Last Chance Qualifier.

Advertisement

How to sign up for the Splitgate Pro Series

To participate in the Splitgate Pro Series open qualifiers, 4v4 teams simply need to create a free account and sign up for each week’s tournament.

Registration for the second open qualifier, scheduled for October 24, is already open.

The full details about the Launch Season are available on the official Splitgate Pro Series site, where players can find all the latest news, the schedule, and the standings.