Haval expand esports presence with Dota Pro Circuit partnership

Automobile brand Haval have continued their push into the esports industry by becoming an official partner of the Dota Pro Circuit in Eastern Europe.

Owned by Chinese automotive company Great Wall Motors, Haval made their move into competitive gaming back in July 2020 when they were named the exclusive automotive sponsor of Russian org Virtus.pro.

They deepened their ties to esports that following November by becoming the exclusive motive partner of EPIC League, an exclusive league for Dota 2.

Now, they’ve entered a deal with Epic Esports Events to serve as an official partner of the Dota Pro Circuit’s Eastern European branch. Known as the DPC for short, the circuit is the official annual season for Dota 2 esports that leads to The International tournament series.

Advertisement

The first tournament begins on November 29 and lasts until January 23, 2022, and will promote new partner Haval on the broadcast.

With the DPC partnership covering Eastern Europe, Haval are activating across three properties under Russian holding company ESforce. They own and operate Virtus.pro and Epic Esports Events, the operators behind EPIC League and the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit event.

The Eastern European region fields several strong teams in the circuit, including the winners of The International 2021. Wrapping up on October 17, Team Spirit emerged victorious at the year-ending tournament and took home a total of $18.2m.

The HAVAL automobile brand becomes the official partner of the first Dota Pro Circuit 2021/2022 tournament in Eastern Europe. The tournament is organized by Epic Esports Events with the support of the Russian Esports Federation — https://t.co/m2NKadbHm3 — ESforce Holding (@EsforceHolding) November 29, 2021

“HAVAL actively supports the development of the esports industry, because the brand and this sport have a lot in common: we adhere to an innovative approach, aim at high achievements and give vivid emotions,” said Jerome Sego, executive director of Hawail Motor Rus.

Advertisement

“We are glad to take part in the new season of Dota Pro Circuit, which is fundamental in the world of Dota 2. We wish you bright and memorable tournaments for fans and success to the teams of the CIS region!”