EPIC League shifts gears with Haval car sponsorship for Season 2 - Dexerto

EPIC League shifts gears with Haval car sponsorship for Season 2

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:28

by Adam Fitch
EPIC League Haval Partnership
EPIC League/Haval

Epic Esports Events have named Chinese car brand Haval as the exclusive automotive partner of their EPIC League.

The Dota 2 league kicked off on October 29, with teams in the first division from Europe and the CIS region competing for $500,000.

Haval will sponsor the broadcast of the competition, displaying their logo on-stream to advertise their cars to Dota 2 fans.

The organizations that make up the first division are Alliance, Natus Vincere, Nigma, OG, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Vikin.gg, and Virtus.pro.

EPIC League Season 2 HavalThis is the second esports partnership for Haval.

Haval entered esports in July 2020 when they partnered with Russian organization Virtus.pro, specifically focusing on their Dota 2 team.

EPIC League organizers Epic Esports Events are owned by ESforce Holding, the same company that owns and operates Virtus.pro. Production studio RuHub and news publication Cybersport.ru are also under the same ownership.

“We are delighted to see Haval among our partners at the new Epic Esports Events tournament again,” Sergey Barkhudarian, the commercial director of ESforce Holding. “The brand burst onto the esports scene brightly and already managed to win many esports fans’ hearts in different disciplines. Advanced esports audience is interested in the technological automotive innovations of Haval.

“EPIC League will be the largest and the most interesting tournament to conclude the esports year in Dota 2. We are confident that Haval activations will make it even brighter, more technological and stronger for our audience.”

Automotive brands have been looking to esports to advertise to a young, technology-savvy demographic for years now — though activity has increased dramatically over the last couple of years.

In October 2020, Mazda entered the industry through a deal with HellRaisers. Other car brands in esports include Audi with Astralis Group, Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, McLaren with DragonX, and Kia with the LEC and Rogue.

Italian football giants AC Milan enter esports with QLASH partnership

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:56 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 13:01

by Adam Fitch
AC Milan QLASH Partnership
AC MILAN QLASH

Serie A football club AC Milan have officially entered the esports industry through a partnership with Italian organization QLASH.

As expected, the club will initially compete in EA SPORTS’ FIFA — however, they will also field competitors in mobile game Brawl Stars for the World Finals later in November.

The team will be named AC MILAN QLASH for the foreseeable future, showing that this is a joint venture for both companies rather than a takeover or acquisition.

FIFA fans will be able to watch the Serie A giants compete in the esports equivalent of their domestic competition, titled eSerie A TIM, as well as in the wider FIFA Global Series.

AC Milan QLASH Logo
AC MILAN QLASH
The official logo of newly-formed team, AC MILAN QLASH.

Interestingly, Inter Milan entered esports in February 2020 through a very similar deal with QLASH. The partnership saw the co-branded team compete in both FIFA and eFootball PES.

This isn’t a complete merger between AC Milan and QLASH. The Italian organization also houses teams outside of FIFA and Brawl Stars, including Fortnite and StarCraft II. Earlier this year, they exited both Call of Duty and League of Legends.

Beyond a partnership that sees QLASH’s players in FIFA and Brawl Stars represent AC Milan, terms of the agreement between the two parties have not been disclosed at the time of publication.

“We’re happy to announce this brand-new partnership with QLASH, said Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s chief revenue officer. “This agreement is another important step in our Club’s modernization and innovation path.

“We are sure it will be an exciting and incredible experience, both for us and for our fans around the world, and we’re delighted to be embarking on this new adventure in the world of Esports in partnership with a leading company like QLASH.”