Esports’ first “pet partner” deal wants your best dog snaps for its jersey

Australian esports organization Gravitas have announced one of the more unique deals of 2021 so far, having named a company their “official pet partner.”

Competing as one of eight teams in the newly launched LCO competition, the main League of Legends competition in Australia, Gravitas are looking to engage with their fans with this new partnership.

The esports org are launching a new jersey with pet food business Scratch and are allowing fans to submit photos of their dogs to be featured on their official match jersey.

Fans of Gravitas have more reasons to be excited, with the unique dog-emblazoned jerseys being dished out to those who are voted to have the “cutest dog” and the “player fave dog” as voted for both the org’s roster.

The jersey will be available for purchase later in the season and those who do buy one will also receive a AUD$25 voucher to purchase dog food from the team’s new partner.

“We didn’t plan to partner with an esports team, but the Gravitas Scratch Dog Jersey is going to be really fun, and we’ll take any excuse to bring dogs into things we love,” said Scratch co-founder Mike Halligan about the partnership.

Gravitas are currently in fifth place during the second split of the 2021 LCO season and they’ll be wearing the dog jerseys for good luck later in their campaign. The competition is broadcast on Twitch to thousands of spectators, meaning tonnes of eyeballs will be on plenty of fans’ four-legged friends.