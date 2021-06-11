DoorDash deliver LCO naming rights deal for Oceanic League of Legends - Dexerto

Online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash have entered Oceanic League of Legends esports through a sponsorship deal with the League of Legends Circuit Oceania, better known as the LCO.

Following a somewhat successful campaign at the Mid-Season Invitational for LCO team Pentanet.GG in May 2021, the national circuit has found its first naming sponsor.

As part of the deal, which Dexerto hears is initially just for the second split of the 2021 season, the competition will now be known as DoorDash LCO across all platforms and mediums.

In terms of how this directly affects fans, the broadcast will include sponsored segments from the food platform such as the ‘DoorDash #sendit replays’ segment and the ‘DoorDash Player That Delivered’. More activations are planned down the line.

The second split of the LCO 2021 season begins on June 15, now armed with their very first sponsor since launching. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The LCO is a new esports circuit that was birthed out of the demise of Riot Games’ previous initiative for League of Legends esports in Australia and New Zealand, the OPL.

ESL Australia and equity firm Guinevere Capital are now running the competition, though they’ve been welcomed into the fold of the official international circuit that includes MSI and the World Championship.

New name, who dis? Welcome to the DoorDash LCO. We've teamed up with the legends at @DoorDash as our naming rights partner. We're working on some exciting deliveries, but for now, learn more at https://t.co/uFI3PfiuRL pic.twitter.com/0YfhY6cJFA — DoorDash LCO (@LCO) June 11, 2021

“We’re really excited about sponsoring the LCO,” said Michael McCash, DoorDash’s senior manager for consumer marketing. “Gaming and on-demand delivery go perfectly together.

“DoorDash prides itself on its high level convenience offering for food, groceries and alcohol – perfect for players and spectators that are often engrossed in long gaming sessions.”