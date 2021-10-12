G2 Carlos roasts Cloud9, NIP and others in Twitter frenzy

G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago has flooded Twitter with short videos of himself playfully roasting anyone who requested a video message from him.

His team may not be at the League of Legends World Championship this year, but Carlos is finding ways to have fun regardless.

After tweeting that he would be creating short, personalized videos for anyone who asked, the founder and CEO of G2 spent the morning of October 12 responding to some of the biggest names in esports with playful roasts.

Carlos roasts everyone from Cloud9 to G2 Arctic

Carlos is known to be a colorful figure in the esports community, fiercely passionate and defensive about his team, and always willing to speak his mind.

After the bombshell announcement that G2 was looking to rebuild around Caps and Jankos for the 2022 season, Carlos returned to Twitter a few hours later, in the mood to have some fun.

reach out if you're looking for a homemade handheld video from me PMs are open — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) October 11, 2021

The response from the esports community was overwhelming, with the tweet receiving over 500 requests.

Among the random Twitter users, several esports organizations and well-known industry personalities took the opportunity to request a video.

Carlos leaped at the opportunity to take a light-hearted shot at some of the industry’s biggest names.

When Cloud9 came calling, asking Carlos to roast C9 CEO Jack Etienne, the Spaniard didn’t disappoint.

Keeping his targets in North America, Carlos responded to a request from Team Liquid.

Carlos also took aim at the logo of Swedish org Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Nobody was safe, not even G2 teams, as Carlos roasted G2’s academy team, G2 Arctic.

However, some of Carlos’ best responses came against prominent esports personalities.

He roasted Fnatic Valorant player Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett at the request of popular host and interviewer Yinsu Collins, never missing an opportunity to take aim at Fnatic.

Carlos also responded to journalist Pablo Suárez, better known as Bloop, who had previously earned his ire after misreporting rumors surrounding the Rekkles situation.

The moment of levity is a welcome one for G2, who have undergone significant turbulence and upheaval in recent weeks.