Bwipo unfollows Fnatic management and Twitter after day 1 Worlds loss

Following Fnatic’s day one loss to Hanwha Life Esports, Jungler Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau has unfollowed the team’s official Twitter and other lead management members.

Bwipo has left Fnatic fans with many questions after the starting jungler unfollowed several major names within the organization on Twitter.

The day began with the announcement that starting AD Carry Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp would be absent from Worlds until further notice as he attended to an “urgent family matter”.

Fnatic kicked off their 2021 Worlds campaign against the play-in team HLE. The Korean team was able to take advantage of Fnatic missing a key element and now things could be spicing up.

Bwipo unfollows Fnatic Twitter, CEO, and LoL Director

The group stage of Worlds 2021 is only a day old but Fnatic are already making headlines despite losing their opening game.

Initially reported by prominent rumor and leaks account LEC Ditto and confirmed by Dexerto, Bwipo unfollowed a handful of Fnatic-associated accounts just a few hours after the team’s loss to HLE.

The accounts in question were the official Fnatic account, Fnatic CEO Sam Matthews, and Fnatic’s Director of League of Legends Javier ‘Dardo’ Zafra de Jáudenes.

LEC Ditto also reported that Sam Matthews had unfollowed Bwipo’s girlfriend, ‘AdorableCarry’. She quickly addressed the move on Twitter.

chillax people, its softblock, didn't want to be followed, didn't realize it would get picked on

nothing against Sam, he's a good dude. — L. (@AdorableCarry) October 11, 2021

Bwipo later reassured fans about his actions.

Don't read into things too much. Just need a break from socials. — Bwipo (@Bwipo) October 11, 2021

Even though their loss to Hanwha Life was one-sided, Bwipo was the star of the team with the most CS at 262 and a 2/5/1 KDA for the game.

FNC is set to take on RNG on day two and PSG talon on day three of Worlds. Bwipo is expected to play in both of those matches.