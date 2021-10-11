 Bwipo unfollows Fnatic management and Twitter after day 1 Worlds loss - Dexerto
Bwipo unfollows Fnatic management and Twitter after day 1 Worlds loss

Published: 11/Oct/2021 21:11

by Jaret Kappelman
Bwipo unfollows FNC
LoL Esports

Bwipo DJ Esports Fnatic Sponsored Worlds 2021

DJEsports.io

Following Fnatic’s day one loss to Hanwha Life Esports, Jungler Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau has unfollowed the team’s official Twitter and other lead management members. 

Bwipo has left Fnatic fans with many questions after the starting jungler unfollowed several major names within the organization on Twitter.

The day began with the announcement that starting AD Carry Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp would be absent from Worlds until further notice as he attended to an “urgent family matter”.

Fnatic kicked off their 2021 Worlds campaign against the play-in team HLE. The Korean team was able to take advantage of Fnatic missing a key element and now things could be spicing up.

Adam and Bwipo of Fnatic at World 2021
Riot Games
Fnatic dropped their opening match to HLE in a one-sided affair.

Bwipo unfollows Fnatic Twitter, CEO, and LoL Director

The group stage of Worlds 2021 is only a day old but Fnatic are already making headlines despite losing their opening game.

Initially reported by prominent rumor and leaks account LEC Ditto and confirmed by Dexerto, Bwipo unfollowed a handful of Fnatic-associated accounts just a few hours after the team’s loss to HLE.

Bwipo unfollows FNC Team and Management
Twitter @LEC_Ditto
After Fnatic’s Worlds loss to HLE, Bwipo has unfollowed the team and CEO.

The accounts in question were the official Fnatic account, Fnatic CEO Sam Matthews, and Fnatic’s Director of League of Legends Javier ‘Dardo’ Zafra de Jáudenes.

LEC Ditto also reported that Sam Matthews had unfollowed Bwipo’s girlfriend, ‘AdorableCarry’. She quickly addressed the move on Twitter.

Bwipo later reassured fans about his actions.

Even though their loss to Hanwha Life was one-sided, Bwipo was the star of the team with the most CS at 262 and a 2/5/1 KDA for the game.

FNC is set to take on RNG on day two and PSG talon on day three of Worlds. Bwipo is expected to play in both of those matches.

