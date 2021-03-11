FaZe Clan sign Cented to Fortnite roster - Dexerto

On March 11, FaZe Clan announced that they have officially signed “the Lowground King,” Canadian Fortnite pro Evan ‘Cented’ Barron to their roster for the Epic Games battle royale.

The new signing comes a few months after FaZe made Thiago ‘k1ng’ Lapp their latest Fortnite signee, as they brought the Brazilian pro on during the FaZe 5 contest. Now, the organization moves closer to home by acquiring a Canadian pro, Cented.

With over $150,000 in career earnings, Cented has established himself as a serious presence in the Fortnite community. Additionally, with nearly 200,000 followers on Twitter and over 75,000 on Twitch, the pro player has a considerable social following — fitting directly into the FaZe Clan ethos.

Advertisement

First we signed K1ng… now we've signed the Lowground King. Please join us in welcoming one of North America's greatest competitive Fortnite players to our FaZe Pro Roster: @Cented7!#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/ql2Uu7bxCP — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 11, 2021

In their announcement, FaZe dubbed Cented “one of North America’s greatest competitive Fortnite players” and clarified that he would be joining their pro roster.

With guys like Daniel ‘Dubs’ Walsh and Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson still rostered by the prestigious organization, Cented is joining a stacked lineup. As an added bonus, the white and red of Canada’s flag should mesh well with FaZe’s black and red.