FACEIT offer $55k pot for collegiate Valorant, CSGO & League of Legends - Dexerto

FACEIT offer $55k pot for collegiate Valorant, CSGO & League of Legends

Published: 29/Oct/2020 9:22

by Alan Bernal
FACEIT

Esports platform FACEIT is putting together a host of leagues for collegiate North American teams to vie for a $55,000 pot across League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant circuits.

The deadline for college players to sign up will be November 1, after which the TO will move ahead with a two-division system for CSGO & Valorant as well as regional qualifiers for League of Legends.

For the two tactical shooters, FACEIT will have a “Premier league, for top-tier competition, and Contenders league, for more casual competition.”

College players should note that the Premier and Contenders league will have a registration fee of $125 per team and $75 per team, respectively.

FACEIT
FACEIT will give aspiring esports players a chance to compete for cash in Valorant, LoL, and CSGO.

CSGO & Valorant leagues

From the $55,000 pot, CSGO will get a $30,000 prize pool, $5,000 of which will supply the Contenders league winnings. Meanwhile, FACEIT is putting $10,000 up for grabs in Valorant.

Both Premier and Contenders will have a 10-week Swiss format regular season that will lead into a single elimination playoff in Spring 2021.

Matches start on November 5-10 with the regular season’s 10th match scheduled for February 18-23, so student teams will have months to plan, prepare, and play out the full season.

The playoffs are planned to take place in March through April in the new year, with the Championship following after.

Riot Games
FACEIT will hold collegiate varsity events for Valorant and CSGO.

League of Legends

FACEIT will produce a three-phase LoL circuit that will eventually decide which team claims the biggest take of the $15,000 prize pool.

State-wide qualifiers, consisting of 16 teams each, are going to take place in the US and Canada. These will decide which teams make it into the Regional Stage. The top four teams that make it out of the Regionals will go on to the Finals for the biggest share of the $15,000 pot.

FACEIT
The breakdown of target dates for FACEIT’s state-wide LoL events.

Every state qualifying tournament will require a $100 registration fee, 50% of which goes to the prize pool. FACEIT gave this example: “if the California tournament has 10 teams, there will be a $500 prize for that.”

To get more information on the collegiate leagues, head over to FACEIT’s hub to register your team.

CS:GO

YNk steps down as FaZe Clan CSGO coach following NiKo’s exit

Published: 28/Oct/2020 19:19

by Alan Bernal
ELEAGUE

faze clan NiKo YNk

Janko ‘YNk’ Paunović has stepped down as the head coach of FaZe Clan’s CSGO team following the transfer of Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to G2 Esports.

YNk cited issues within the team and wanted to step aside as FaZe will be looking to build up their lineup again, which still features highly-talented players even with the exit of their Bosnian star.

“For a while now the team has been struggling with some recurring issues in and out of the game which I’ve done my best to try and amend but unfortunately without much success,” YNk said. “I feel that the best way to move forward is for the team and myself to part ways and, with NiKo going to G2, give the players and the organization the opportunity to get a new coach and IGL who can work on taking the team forward.”

The former MiBR and FaZe coach also indicated that he’s going to break from coaching CSGO for the rest of 2020, and left the next year open-ended.

faze clan ynk
DreamHack
YNk has stepped down from FaZe after joining in early 2019.

A player and broadcaster before his coaching career, YNk leaves the org in the same month his team beat OG Esports 3-0 in the EU Intel Extreme Masters New York Online grand finals. Last week, they placed 9th at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020.

YNk has been with the team since the beginning of 2019. While they managed to put good results together at various BLAST events and some online tourneys in 2020, FaZe struggled to put up consistent performances against top teams.

YNk is stepping aside in a pivotal moment for FaZe Clan’s roster. Longtime face of the org’s CSGO team, Niko, has moved on from FaZe, and the coach will stand down to let them make something out of the stars still on roster like Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard, Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye, and rising talent Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants.

faze clan csgo niko ynk
BLAST
YNk and NiKo both parted ways with FaZe Clan.

As more CSGO events and competitors continue to either migrate or revolve around EU, YNk could still have prospects in the competitive or broadcasting sides of the scene.

Once a team with superstar players in every role, FaZe is now on the market to fill up their roster to standard capacity, as the latest shakeups leave them without a fifth member and a head coach to take the reigns.