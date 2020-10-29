FACEIT offer $55k pot for collegiate Valorant, CSGO & League of Legends - Dexerto

Esports platform FACEIT is putting together a host of leagues for collegiate North American teams to vie for a $55,000 pot across League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant circuits.

The deadline for college players to sign up will be November 1, after which the TO will move ahead with a two-division system for CSGO & Valorant as well as regional qualifiers for League of Legends.

For the two tactical shooters, FACEIT will have a “Premier league, for top-tier competition, and Contenders league, for more casual competition.”

College players should note that the Premier and Contenders league will have a registration fee of $125 per team and $75 per team, respectively.

CSGO & Valorant leagues

From the $55,000 pot, CSGO will get a $30,000 prize pool, $5,000 of which will supply the Contenders league winnings. Meanwhile, FACEIT is putting $10,000 up for grabs in Valorant.

Both Premier and Contenders will have a 10-week Swiss format regular season that will lead into a single elimination playoff in Spring 2021.

Matches start on November 5-10 with the regular season’s 10th match scheduled for February 18-23, so student teams will have months to plan, prepare, and play out the full season.

Read more: Rapper Swae Lee invests in XSET org founded by former FaZe executives

The playoffs are planned to take place in March through April in the new year, with the Championship following after.

League of Legends

FACEIT will produce a three-phase LoL circuit that will eventually decide which team claims the biggest take of the $15,000 prize pool.

State-wide qualifiers, consisting of 16 teams each, are going to take place in the US and Canada. These will decide which teams make it into the Regional Stage. The top four teams that make it out of the Regionals will go on to the Finals for the biggest share of the $15,000 pot.

Every state qualifying tournament will require a $100 registration fee, 50% of which goes to the prize pool. FACEIT gave this example: “if the California tournament has 10 teams, there will be a $500 prize for that.”

To get more information on the collegiate leagues, head over to FACEIT’s hub to register your team.