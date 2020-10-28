Dating app Bumble join Gen.G in search for all-female Valorant roster - Dexerto

Gen.G Esports are looking to recruit an all-female team in Valorant and have brought in Bumble to help with the search.

They originally came together in 2019 to launch Team Bumble, an initiative that housed the first all-female team in Fortnite.

Expanding their partnership, Team Bumble will continue to “create and champion a safer environment for women online” in esports by recruiting a roster in Riot Games’ new FPS title.

The search for an all-women team in Valorant has already begun, with Gen.G requesting clips, ranks, and competitive experience to be sent to them via email by hopeful recruits.

Gen.G’s partnership with Bumble is buzzing

To help with the recruitment process, Gen.G Fortnite player Madison “Maddiesuun” Man will serve as a mentor and talent scout in Valorant.

“As we discover new talent, we’re pushing towards an environment where women gamers are not treated as separate, but are given the full opportunity to scrim and develop their skills,” she said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to mentor and create with the next wave of Team Bumble pros.”

The partnership between the organization and the dating app has been well-received since its inception, so there’s little doubt that this latest move will land well with the community. As well as Maddiesuun, Team Bumble houses Tina “TINARAES” Perez, Carlee Gress, and Hannah Reyes.

“By expanding Team Bumble with an all-women Valorant team, we are laser focused on finding the best untapped female talent on the planet,” said Gen.G’s general manager Nate Stanz.

“We will be integrated into the North American scene quickly, including scrims with and against our current roster. We commit to providing the correct competitive tools for the quickest path to success for all our players.”

On October 25, Cloud9 announced that they had signed the first all-female Valorant esports roster. Named Cloud9 White, the goal is to eventually combine the organization’s two rosters made up of “the best players” regardless of gender.