 Dating app Bumble join Gen.G in search for all-female Valorant roster - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Dating app Bumble join Gen.G in search for all-female Valorant roster

Published: 28/Oct/2020 16:36

by Adam Fitch
Gen.G Team Bumble Enters Valorant
Gen.G

Share

Gen.G Valorant

Gen.G Esports are looking to recruit an all-female team in Valorant and have brought in Bumble to help with the search.

They originally came together in 2019 to launch Team Bumble, an initiative that housed the first all-female team in Fortnite.

Expanding their partnership, Team Bumble will continue to “create and champion a safer environment for women online” in esports by recruiting a roster in Riot Games’ new FPS title.

The search for an all-women team in Valorant has already begun, with Gen.G requesting clips, ranks, and competitive experience to be sent to them via email by hopeful recruits.

GenG and Bumble take to Valorant
Gen.G
Maddiesuun is assisting in the construction of the Valorant roster.

Gen.G’s partnership with Bumble is buzzing

To help with the recruitment process, Gen.G Fortnite player Madison “Maddiesuun” Man will serve as a mentor and talent scout in Valorant.

“As we discover new talent, we’re pushing towards an environment where women gamers are not treated as separate, but are given the full opportunity to scrim and develop their skills,” she said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to mentor and create with the next wave of Team Bumble pros.”

The partnership between the organization and the dating app has been well-received since its inception, so there’s little doubt that this latest move will land well with the community. As well as Maddiesuun, Team Bumble houses Tina “TINARAES” Perez, Carlee Gress, and Hannah Reyes.

“By expanding Team Bumble with an all-women Valorant team, we are laser focused on finding the best untapped female talent on the planet,” said Gen.G’s general manager Nate Stanz.

“We will be integrated into the North American scene quickly, including scrims with and against our current roster. We commit to providing the correct competitive tools for the quickest path to success for all our players.”

On October 25, Cloud9 announced that they had signed the first all-female Valorant esports roster. Named Cloud9 White, the goal is to eventually combine the organization’s two rosters made up of “the best players” regardless of gender.

Business

Madden NFL launches multi-year collegiate program across 2,500 campuses

Published: 28/Oct/2020 14:06

by Adam Fitch
EA

Share

Madden 21

Electronic Arts and Learfield IMG College have entered a multi-year partnership to find future esports stars at colleges.

Level Next, The College Esports League, is said to support over 2,500 campuses across the United States and starts with Madden NFL 21. Beginning on November 9, registration is open to all college students that are attending a four-year accredited university.

The league will “feature at least one of EA’s esports franchises” and serves as the gaming company’s official home for collegiate esports.

There’s no word on other titles that the league may adopt in the future but EA are also behind FIFA, NHL, and Apex Legends.

Level Next, The College Esports League
EA
Level Next, The College Esports League will initially utilize Madden NFL 21.

Taking collegiate esports to the next level?

An eight-week regular season will lead to playoffs and a culminating championship, with the winning team being named the national champions. The Fall Champions Series will have a $150,000 total prize pool.

The Madden NFL 21 Championship Series is the official top flight of competition for the American football game and includes sponsors such as Pizza Hut, Snickers, Verizon, and Gillette. The 2021 Club Championship, which is part of the series is set to give out $750,000 across its competitors.

“Until now, collegiate esports has been primarily small-scale, community-based and fragmented. This program will bring the excitement and camaraderie of college competition to a new level,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP of EA’s competitive efforts.

“By leveraging EA’s decades of experience at the intersection of traditional sports and esports, and Learfield IMG College’s unprecedented scale and position as the official rights holder for more than 200 universities and conferences, this collaboration will establish a much-needed structure within the collegiate esports ecosystem and help accelerate Madden NFL competitive gaming popularity.”

The ultimate goal of Level Next is to “unify competitive play at universities nationwide,” which also provides a platform for up-and-coming talent to show off their abilities.

Much like in traditional sports, esports organizers are looking to schools and colleges to create a talent pipeline across multiple gaming titles.