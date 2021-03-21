Ethan’s gamble storming Valorant with CSGO's exiles - Dexerto

The Counter-Strike scene was shocked when Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold made the switch to Valorant. As EG announced his departure in February 2021, 100 Thieves went on to announce that, like so many other CSGO pros, Ethan had arrived at Future Earth.

Despite having a flourishing career in the CSGO sphere since 2016 with Team Prospects, the allure of Valorant’s budding esports sphere has prompted Ethan to jump ships. Joining the 100 Thieves lineup, Ethan may very well be the push that the team needs to go the distance. Some in the scene feel that he made the switch way before his time, though.

On Team Prospects, he spent four months proving himself alongside notable scene names, missing an event win against Cloud9 by the skin of their teeth. Despite this, Ethan’s teamwork and personal performance undoubtedly put him on the map.

Establishing himself as a talented player, he was signed by NRG in 2018, proving to be his entry into the top-tier of competitive CSGO.

Towards the latter half of 2019 after a dominating win against Astralis, he made the switch and was signed to Evil Geniuses, securing the top spot in the three subsequent events that followed. He even landed on the top 20 players of 2019 with HLTV in what was undoubtedly a monumental moment for the star.

While 2020 saw issues travel restrictions, come June, Ethan and EG were back. They snatched both crowns at BLAST Premier Spring 2020 American Finals and cs_summit 6 Online, and also nabbed a win at the North American ESL One Cologne 2020.

Now, in late February 2021, the star made the surprise switch to Valorant after three years with EG, and things are undoubtedly looking bright after his debut saw him hit the ground running against the likes of TSM and GenG.

