Esports Awards 2022: Finalists & winners

The annual Esports Awards is a crowning event, celebrating the very best in the industry from players and games to journalists and content creators. Here’s the full list of nominees for the upcoming event.

The Esports Awards has become a fun annual event that brings together talent from all different sides of the esports world. From Call of Duty players, to League of Legends shoutcasters, and Valorant content creators, it’s always a huge topic of discussion, and a source of pride for anybody nominated in their category.

Here are the categories at this year’s awards, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, on December 13, as well as all of the finalists in each.

Esports Awards 2022 finalists

Content Group of the Year

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

LOUD

One True King

G4TV

Tribo Gaules

OfflineTV

Full Squad Gaming

Team Summertime

S8ul Esports

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Jared ‘SunlessKhan’ Zook

Ashley Kang

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto

Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen

Brian ‘BSJ’ Canavan

Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma

Mohan ‘launders’ Govindasamy

Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera

Esports Content Series of the Year

The Story Of… (theScore esports)

The Process

T1 THE LOCKER ROOM

G2 Voicecomms

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Backstory

Road to The International

Players

Esports Game of the Year

League of Legends

VALORANT

CS:GO

Rocket League

Dota 2

Free Fire

Apex Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon

PUBG MOBILE

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Free Fire

Pokémon Unite

Arena of Valor

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Call of Duty: Mobile

Brawl Stars

Esports Personality of the Year

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ DepoortereOcelote

Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba

Naman ‘Mortal’ Sandeep Mathur

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy

MoistCr1TiKaL

Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes

Streamer of the Year

Ibai

Gaules

Valkyrae

Asmongold

tarik

Kameto

loltyler1

TimTheTatman

Dr Disrespect

QTCinderella

TheGrefg

NICKMERCS

Esports Team of the Year

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

LOUD (Valorant)

LA Thieves (CoD)

Team BDS (Rocket League)

Nova Esports (PUBG Mobile)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

LA Gladiators (Overwatch)

PSG.LGD (Dota 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Esports Organization of the Year Presented by Lexus

T1

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

LOUD

Team Liquid

G2

Cloud9

OpTic Gaming

Furia Esports

Nova Esports

Evil Geniuses

Esports Coach of the Year

Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström

Chet ‘Chet’ Singh

Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi

Matthew ‘Satthew’ Ackermann

Zhang ‘xiao8’ Ning

Go ‘Score’ Dong-bin

Maxwell Alexander ‘Max Waldo’ Waldo

Diogo José ‘Jebuz’ Fernandes de Jésus

Théo ‘Mew’ Ponzoni

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov

Felipe ‘Less’ Basso

Emir ‘Alfajer’ Beder

Joseph Joon ‘jojopyun’ Pyun

Ammar ‘ATF’ Al-Assaf

Jacob ‘valyn’ Batio

William ‘Spoit’ Löfstedt

Kim ‘ZEST’ Hyun-Woo

Huang ‘Wayward’ Ren-Xing

Esports PC Player of the Year

Jacob ‘yay’ Whiteaker

Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon

Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky

Illya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk

Zhang ‘Faith_bian’ Ruida

Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu

Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin

Jaime ‘Cyber’ Ramos

Cho ‘Maru’ Seong-ju

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari

Matías ‘Scorpionprocs’ Martínez

Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein

Adam ‘Bound’ Gray

Axel ‘vatira.’ Touret

Emre ‘EmreYilmaz’ Yilmaz

UMISHO

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams

Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein

Yan ‘yanxnz’ Xisto Nolasco

Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez

Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper

Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel

Derek ‘iDom’ Ruffin

Umut ‘Umut’ Gültekin

Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Ceng ‘Order’ Zehai

Luan ‘Lost’ Souza

An ‘Long’ Xulong

Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek

Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva

Sitetampo

Eman ‘EMANN’ Sangco

Esports Apparel of the Year

FaZe Clan

Team Liquid

100 Thieves

FlyQuest

G2 Esports

Cloud9

Fnatic

OpTic Gaming

TSM

Team Vitality

Esports Cosplay of the Year

LittleJem

Inastes_tears

Anaelic

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Skydaddi

Har_Fie

Peyton Cosplay

Romu

Anna Veber

Larissa Rochefort

Esports Creative of the Year

Caroline Parker-Stark

Roma Bib

Tiago ‘Liquid Enigma’ Paixao

Euller Araujo

Gregory ‘SesoHQ’ Ortiz

Ella Pravetz

Jay Braga

Christian Skimmeland

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

FATALE: Coming for the Crown | 2022 Verizon VCT Game Changers

The Bellhop | Gucci Gaming Academy

2022 Here we are – WATCH US FOLLOW US

Become the Nightmare | VCT22 Masters Reykjavík Cinematic

Together We Rise | Liquid VALORANT Montage

The Topfather | G2 MSI Hype Video

TOMORROW WE FIGHT | 2022 LCS Summer Promo ft. Voyboy, Doublelift, Sneaky, Shiphtur

IEM Katowice 2022 – Immortals

Blast Premier Spring 2022 Posters

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Sentinels

LOUD

AOE Creative

Paper Crowns

North Studio

G2 Esports

OpTic Gaming

Team Liquid

MAD Lions

100 Thieves

Team Vitality

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year

Boise State University

Maryville University

University of Hawai’i

University of Warwick

St. Thomas University

Illinois State University

Northwood University

Grand Canyon University

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Southern University

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year

Kevin Hoang

Justin Banusing

Jack Fenton

Adam Antor

Sergio ‘Physix’ Brack

Daniel Clerke

Yugina Yun

Nyle Sky Kauweloa, PhD

Christine Fan

Ryan Johnson

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Logitech G

Red Bull

Intel

Verizon

Monster Energy

Gucci

KITKAT

Nike

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Liquipedia

Dexerto

Esports Insider

Sports Business Journal

Esportmaníacos

HLTV.org

SiegeGG

Dot Esports

Juked

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Logitech G

Razer

Intel

NVIDIA

Alienware

Corsair

HyperX

SCUF Gaming

ASUS ROG

SteelSeries

Battle Beaver

AMD

Esports Journalist of the Year

Ashley Kang

Kevin Hitt

Chandy Teixeira

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Jacob Wolf

Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger

Antonio Yuste

Liz Richardson

George Geddes

Luís Mira

Cecilia D’Anastasio

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Valve

Psyonix

Garena

Epic Games

Tencent

Ubisoft

PUBG Corp

EA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Esports Engine

The Story Mob

ESG Law

Character Select Agency

New Level Recruiting

Paper Crowns

Aftershock Media Group

United Talent Agency

Prodigy Agency

Evolved Talent Agency

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Riot Games

Esports Engine

LVP (Liga De Videojuegos Profesional)

BLAST Premier

Beyond the Summit

PGL Esports

ESL Gaming

FACEIT

Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022

Dennis ‘Thresh’ Fong

Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan & Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan

Emil ‘HeatoN’ Christensen

Morgan Romine, PhD

Jason Lake

Alexander Garfield

That concludes the full list of finalists for this year’s Esports Awards on December 13, as well as the latest entrants into the Lifetime Achievement Class. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites while you still can!