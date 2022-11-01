Esports Awards 2022: Finalists & winners

The annual Esports Awards is a crowning event, celebrating the very best in the industry from players and games to journalists and content creators. Here’s the full list of nominees for the upcoming event.
The Esports Awards has become a fun annual event that brings together talent from all different sides of the esports world. From Call of Duty players, to League of Legends shoutcasters, and Valorant content creators, it’s always a huge topic of discussion, and a source of pride for anybody nominated in their category.
Here are the categories at this year’s awards, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, on December 13, as well as all of the finalists in each.
Esports Awards 2022 finalists
Content Group of the Year
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- LOUD
- One True King
- G4TV
- Tribo Gaules
- OfflineTV
- Full Squad Gaming
- Team Summertime
- S8ul Esports
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Jared ‘SunlessKhan’ Zook
- Ashley Kang
- Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto
- Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen
- Brian ‘BSJ’ Canavan
- Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma
- Mohan ‘launders’ Govindasamy
- Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera
Esports Content Series of the Year
- The Story Of… (theScore esports)
- The Process
- T1 THE LOCKER ROOM
- G2 Voicecomms
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
- Backstory
- Road to The International
- Players
Esports Game of the Year
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Free Fire
- Apex Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Fortnite
Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon
- PUBG MOBILE
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Free Fire
- Pokémon Unite
- Arena of Valor
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Brawl Stars
Esports Personality of the Year
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ DepoortereOcelote
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Naman ‘Mortal’ Sandeep Mathur
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes
Streamer of the Year
- Ibai
- Gaules
- Valkyrae
- Asmongold
- tarik
- Kameto
- loltyler1
- TimTheTatman
- Dr Disrespect
- QTCinderella
- TheGrefg
- NICKMERCS
Esports Team of the Year
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- LOUD (Valorant)
- LA Thieves (CoD)
- Team BDS (Rocket League)
- Nova Esports (PUBG Mobile)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- LA Gladiators (Overwatch)
- PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
- T1 (League of Legends)
Esports Organization of the Year Presented by Lexus
- T1
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- LOUD
- Team Liquid
- G2
- Cloud9
- OpTic Gaming
- Furia Esports
- Nova Esports
- Evil Geniuses
Esports Coach of the Year
- Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström
- Chet ‘Chet’ Singh
- Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
- Matthew ‘Satthew’ Ackermann
- Zhang ‘xiao8’ Ning
- Go ‘Score’ Dong-bin
- Maxwell Alexander ‘Max Waldo’ Waldo
- Diogo José ‘Jebuz’ Fernandes de Jésus
- Théo ‘Mew’ Ponzoni
Esports PC Rookie of the Year
- Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov
- Felipe ‘Less’ Basso
- Emir ‘Alfajer’ Beder
- Joseph Joon ‘jojopyun’ Pyun
- Ammar ‘ATF’ Al-Assaf
- Jacob ‘valyn’ Batio
- William ‘Spoit’ Löfstedt
- Kim ‘ZEST’ Hyun-Woo
- Huang ‘Wayward’ Ren-Xing
Esports PC Player of the Year
- Jacob ‘yay’ Whiteaker
- Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon
- Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
- Illya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk
- Zhang ‘Faith_bian’ Ruida
- Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu
- Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin
- Jaime ‘Cyber’ Ramos
- Cho ‘Maru’ Seong-ju
Esports Controller Rookie of the Year
- Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari
- Matías ‘Scorpionprocs’ Martínez
- Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Adam ‘Bound’ Gray
- Axel ‘vatira.’ Touret
- Emre ‘EmreYilmaz’ Yilmaz
- UMISHO
Esports Controller Player of the Year
- Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams
- Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Yan ‘yanxnz’ Xisto Nolasco
- Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez
- Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper
- Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel
- Derek ‘iDom’ Ruffin
- Umut ‘Umut’ Gültekin
- Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose
Esports Mobile Player of the Year
- Ceng ‘Order’ Zehai
- Luan ‘Lost’ Souza
- An ‘Long’ Xulong
- Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek
- Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva
- Sitetampo
- Eman ‘EMANN’ Sangco
Esports Apparel of the Year
- FaZe Clan
- Team Liquid
- 100 Thieves
- FlyQuest
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- Fnatic
- OpTic Gaming
- TSM
- Team Vitality
Esports Cosplay of the Year
- LittleJem
- Inastes_tears
- Anaelic
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Skydaddi
- Har_Fie
- Peyton Cosplay
- Romu
- Anna Veber
- Larissa Rochefort
Esports Creative of the Year
- Caroline Parker-Stark
- Roma Bib
- Tiago ‘Liquid Enigma’ Paixao
- Euller Araujo
- Gregory ‘SesoHQ’ Ortiz
- Ella Pravetz
- Jay Braga
- Christian Skimmeland
Esports Creative Piece of the Year
- FATALE: Coming for the Crown | 2022 Verizon VCT Game Changers
- The Bellhop | Gucci Gaming Academy
- 2022 Here we are – WATCH US FOLLOW US
- Become the Nightmare | VCT22 Masters Reykjavík Cinematic
- Together We Rise | Liquid VALORANT Montage
- The Topfather | G2 MSI Hype Video
- TOMORROW WE FIGHT | 2022 LCS Summer Promo ft. Voyboy, Doublelift, Sneaky,Shiphtur
- IEM Katowice 2022 – Immortals
- Blast Premier Spring 2022 Posters
Esports Creative Team of the Year
- Sentinels
- LOUD
- AOE Creative
- Paper Crowns
- North Studio
- G2 Esports
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Liquid
- MAD Lions
- 100 Thieves
- Team Vitality
Esports Collegiate Program of the Year
- Boise State University
- Maryville University
- University of Hawai’i
- University of Warwick
- St. Thomas University
- Illinois State University
- Northwood University
- Grand Canyon University
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Southern University
Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year
- Kevin Hoang
- Justin Banusing
- Jack Fenton
- Adam Antor
- Sergio ‘Physix’ Brack
- Daniel Clerke
- Yugina Yun
- Nyle Sky Kauweloa, PhD
- Christine Fan
- Ryan Johnson
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
- Logitech G
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Verizon
- Monster Energy
- Gucci
- KITKAT
- Nike
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
- Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Insider
- Sports Business Journal
- Esportmaníacos
- HLTV.org
- SiegeGG
- Dot Esports
- Juked
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
- Logitech G
- Razer
- Intel
- NVIDIA
- Alienware
- Corsair
- HyperX
- SCUF Gaming
- ASUS ROG
- SteelSeries
- Battle Beaver
- AMD
Esports Journalist of the Year
- Ashley Kang
- Kevin Hitt
- Chandy Teixeira
- Richard Lewis
- Adam Fitch
- Jacob Wolf
- Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger
- Antonio Yuste
- Liz Richardson
- George Geddes
- Luís Mira
- Cecilia D’Anastasio
Esports Publisher of the Year
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Psyonix
- Garena
- Epic Games
- Tencent
- Ubisoft
- PUBG Corp
- EA
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
- Esports Engine
- The Story Mob
- ESG Law
- Character Select Agency
- New Level Recruiting
- Paper Crowns
- Aftershock Media Group
- United Talent Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Evolved Talent Agency
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
- Riot Games
- Esports Engine
- LVP (Liga De Videojuegos Profesional)
- BLAST Premier
- Beyond the Summit
- PGL Esports
- ESL Gaming
- FACEIT
Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022
- Dennis ‘Thresh’ Fong
- Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan & Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan
- Emil ‘HeatoN’ Christensen
- Morgan Romine, PhD
- Jason Lake
- Alexander Garfield
That concludes the full list of finalists for this year’s Esports Awards on December 13, as well as the latest entrants into the Lifetime Achievement Class. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites while you still can!