Disguised Toast explains why his Valorant team won’t have a crypto sponsor

Twitch streamer and OfflineTV personality Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang has explained why his DSG esports org won’t have a crypto-related sponsor.

Streaming giant Disguised Toast has been a late albeit welcome addition to the world of esports.

In January 2023, Toast revealed he had acquired a Valorant esports team consisting of former Knights, 100 Thieves and First Gaming players.

Known as DSG, the team has got off to an auspicious start and qualified for NA Challengers.

It has certainly been a learning experience for Toast outside of the matches themselves. On January 20 he asked how esports organizations actually make money and, just before that, said it’s costing him tens of thousands of dollars per month.

Despite the confusion over financial viability, Toast has explained why we won’t be seeing DSG donning a cryptocurrency based sponsor anytime soon.

Speaking on 100T Hiko’s stream, he outlined why he wouldn’t be comfortable accepting a cryptocurrency based sponsor for his DSG outfit.

After stating that a lot of esports orgs go “hand in hand” with crypto, he explained why his won’t follow suit: “I’m gonna try my best to avoid it. Because, I don’t know, personally I think as an esports org you can’t accept crypto money and then shill it to all your fans.

“Then once it goes down it’s like ‘well guys, we’re actually not gonna be in the crypto space anymore, sorry!’ Wipe your hands clean of it and pretend you weren’t just selling this to your very young player base.”

In short, it seems that Toast has found the recent volatility in the crypto space evidence that it’s not quite ready to be pushed on esports fans, especially when some are so young.

Esports organization TSM were forced to suspend a $210m partnership with crypto firm FTX after it collapsed and their owner became embroiled in legal troubles.

Toast did say that he was more open to a gambling sponsor but, as of now, there’s no confirmed sponsors for DSG’s immediate future.