Arsenal & LA Rams owner launches esports brand alongside LA Guerrillas & Gladiators

The owner of Arsenal Football Club and the Los Angeles Rams has launched a new esports brand called The Guard, alongside the LA Guerrillas and Gladiators.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has rebranded its home of esports to The Guard and will be opening a facility for their teams.

While the company continues to grow in the esports scene, they will build an operations building, ‘The Keep’ in Playa Vista with plans to recreate the same facility on Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium in a few years.

The rebrand comes fully loaded with a Twitter account, website, and even a new esports team to complement the two they already have.

Welcome to The Guard. A new home for esports and gaming in Los Angeles and beyond. #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/N7hw4m1ylN — The Guard (@TheGuard) November 5, 2021

KSE is already home to the likes of the Guerrillas and Gladiators, but The Guard will now oversee both of these teams and one more.

While the org is fully invested in the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League, they will now dip their toes into the Valorant scene.

The Guard is home to multiple Los Angeles esports teams:@LAGladiators of @overwatchleague @LAGuerrillas of @CODLeague Our foundation is established and new pillars are being built, starting with @ValorantEsports. pic.twitter.com/WjOZZMgVgq — The Guard (@TheGuard) November 5, 2021

It was rumored in October of 2021 that KSE could be looking to join Riot’s FPS soon. The team has already signed three players. Harrison ‘Psalm’ Chang, Michael ‘neT’ Bernet, and Jacob ‘valyn’ Batio are signed to The Guard and will be looking for two more players for the 2022 VCT.

On top of that, they currently have former Call of Duty World Champion Bryan ‘Apathy’ Zhelyazkov signed as their sole content creator.

The org is building LA’s new home for esports with The Guard and wants to bring home some championships to the city — will that start in 2022?