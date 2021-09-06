Los Angeles Guerrillas reveal stacked CDL roster for 2022 season

With Orgs now officially able to sign players for the 2022 CDL season the Los Angeles Guerrillas have revealed a stacked lineup. Looking to go from worst to first, LAG is turning to Slasher and company.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have been one of the worst teams since the Call of Duty League started in 2020. They have made numerous roster changes and none have seemed to click.

From finishing in last place in 2020 to an 11th place finish this past season, the community has viewed LAG as the laughing stock of the league.

However, the team is looking to make a huge rebound this year bringing in four extremely talented players to create an insanely talented roster.

Los Angeles Guerrillas 2022 CDL roster

After releasing the entire roster following the 2021 season, LAG is bringing in the big guns. Their roster for the 2022 season is listed below:

Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat

Liddicoat Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim

Asim Pierce ‘Gunless’ Hillman

Hillman Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland

These four individual players have seen great success throughout their careers. SlasheR and Huke are former World Champions, while Gunless and Asim have played on the biggest stage and won events.

Also with rumors of the league being able to return to LAN for the entire season, this roster can definitely make a lot of noise. SlasheR has been waiting to prove himself again as he thinks online play wasn’t good for CoD and hurt his stock.

While LAG as a team has seen no success, the Org is excited about the future. General Manager, Alex Rubens sent a message out to all the haters, letting them know the Guerrillas are here to win.

fuckers on reddit telling me

always in the discord

telling me LAG aint about this, LAG aint about that

my boy's a VIP in Crone's discord

they say LAG ain't putting in no work

shut the fuck UP

y'all ain't know SHIT — Alex Rubens (rubonez.eth) (@alexrubens) September 6, 2021

Rubens definitely seems tired of the community making a mockery out of LAG and acting like they know how to run a team.

While the community has made great points about the Guerrillas’ past it’s time to look into the future and the new LAG team, as are looking as scary as ever.