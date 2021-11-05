Atlanta FaZe dominate multiple Vanguard Kickoff tournaments

Atlanta FaZe have started the Vanguard season in style, winning two tournaments in the first hours of the game’s release.

FaZe dominated the Cold War cycle in 2021, earning a CDL Championship title for their efforts alongside three Major wins at Stages 1, 3 and 4.

With the release of Vanguard, Atlanta FaZe have picked up right where they left off, winning multiple tournaments on release day.

FaZe win twice on Vanguard release day

The starting lineup of Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris, Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr, McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel, and Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson started the day by winning by the UMG $3000 SnD Kickoff before following that with first place at the CMG $4600 Kickoff.

In both events, FaZe overcame high-profile CoD pros to take home the title, including the New York Subliners roster and an LA Thieves side playing with a substitute.

UMG

Round Team Notable Players 2 Ring – 3 WestRGANG Zaptius, Hamza, Nero, GRVTY 4 AHSJFHBJSKAFGBS – Semis ShadyKings Ramby Final Subliners Clayster, Neptune, Crimsix, HyDra

FaZe decimated the Subliners, beating them 6-0 6-2 in the final.

CMG

Round Team Notable Players 1 BurlySwan6263 – 2 SweetPanda7840 – 3 StrongMongooe2921 TJHaLy, PaulEhx, Venom, Methodz 4 BravePorcupine4625 – 5 TorontoUltra1222 CleanX, Cammy, Insight, Bance Quarters Enigma6Throwback KiSMET, Mayhem, Havok, General Semis SweetChough3278 – Final LATMusicalChairs Enovy, Octane, Drazah, Blazt, Tiny

While it might not be as sweet as a CDL Championship, FaZe will likely be happy to prove that they are the team to beat in Call of Duty once more.

Now, the question becomes this: Is this dynasty-in-waiting about to dominate the Vanguard season like they did in Cold War? Details for the 2022 CDL season have not yet been announced, but no matter how it looks, you can guarantee all teams will be looking to beat Atlanta FaZe.