LA Guerillas and Gladiators owners launching brand new Valorant esports team

The parent company of the LA Guerillas and LA Gladiators seems to be gearing up to launch a brand new Valorant esports team under their competitive banner in the near future.

Both the LA Guerillas of the CDL and LA Gladiators of the Overwatch League are owned by parent company the Sports & Entertainment (KSE), who also own the LA Rams NFL team.

Soon, they could be adding a professional Valorant team to their umbrella, if new job listings at the company are anything to go off of.

Just posted 6 new marketing positions for our KSE Esports team working on @LAGladiators, @LAGuerrillas, and…other soon™️ teams: https://t.co/rJ58fT9FRl pic.twitter.com/3KQFolhWHz — Alex Rubens | rubonez.eth (@alexrubens) October 8, 2021

On October 8, the general manager of the LA Guerillas, Alex Rubens, posted several new job listings at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, including three very interesting ones focused on Valorant.

Advertisement

It seems the company is hiring a Valorant Producer/Editor, Social Media manager, and Videographer, which is very interesting as they currently don’t have a team competing in Riot’s hit shooter just yet.

But, social media managers and video editors don’t make an esports team, we need players for that. Even though they’re apparently bringing Valorant-minded individuals on board, it could be awhile before we know the exact makeup of the team.

That being said though, there is one aspect of this yet unnamed team we can predict with actual evidence to back it up: their color.

Advertisement

Have you guessed where we’re headed with this? Both the Guerillas and Gladiators, KSE’s current esports teams, both have purple as their primary color — so it seems fairly likely their new Valorant team might as well.

Team colors aside though, it will be very interesting to see who the team ends up signing, whenever they get around to that point. At just over a year old at the time of writing, Valorant esports is nowhere near done growing yet.