Dr Disrespect fakes crotch injury with real CSGO knife to teach life lesson

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect decided to teach his viewers a life lesson by pretending to injure his crotch with a real CS:GO knife.

Dr Disrespect spent ages trying to unbox a knife in Counter-Strike and when he finally did, the two-time’s fans decided Doc needed the real thing added to his collection.

In an August 2 broadcast, the two-time decided to unbox his present on stream, showcasing the weapon’s piercing blue blade that contrasted well with Doc’s vibrant red vest.

In an instant, however, fans were taken aback when Dr Disrespect surprisingly dropped the knife on his groin area and let out a disturbed cry in pain before revealing it was all a trick to teach a lesson.

YouTube/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect faked a nasty injury with his CSGO knife.

Dr Disrespect uses CSGO knife “injury” to teach viewers life lesson

After revealing that he was actually fine and there was no harm done to his manhood, the banned Twitch streamer touched on how quick people were to panic over things.

“That’s the problem with today’s world. Everyone panics so fast. Like, just shut up, you know, shut up and be an adult,” he exclaimed. “Stop overreacting, stop panicking, stop voicing your opinion so passionately when you should be focusing on yourself, everyone just needs to settle down in today’s world.”

The 6’8 YouTuber went on to claim that too many people are “focused on the wrong things” instead of just enjoying their lives.

“Go play a round of golf,” the streamer added, urging viewers to get the most out of their lives instead of arguing about things on the internet.

This isn’t the first time Dr Disrespect shared similar sentiments. Earlier this year, Doc sided with NICKMERCS when Call of Duty decided to pull his Operator skin after the MFAM leader faced backlash over comments about Pride events in schools.

After uninstalling CoD and demanding Activision apologize for their actions, Doc insisted that people online are too “extreme” and that he simply doesn’t “have time” to talk about politics when he’s trying to put on a show.