Dr Disrespect hits insane Warzone no-scope on helicopter & everyone is freaking out

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect landed what could very well be his best Call of Duty: Warzone shot to date with a crazy no-scope snipe that took out a player in a helicopter.

The battlegrounds of Verdansk can make for all sorts of highlight-reel plays and the Two-Time is no stranger to securing big frags with unreal shots, but this one, it kinda hits different.

During a September 13 broadcast, Doc teamed up with ZLaner, DrLupo, and TimTheTatman for some Warzone action. Needless to say, it was a stacked group.

With Doc on the roof of a building, he made the call for his teammates to watch out for a helicopter. Without even scoping in on the target, he decided to just fire a no-scoped shot that shocked everyone in the lobby, including Doc himself.

The end result was a headshot elimination that caused everyone on the team to freak out. “Oh my!” the two-time screamed at the top of his lungs, impressed with his own unparalleled raw skill at the FPS genre.

“Oh my God, Doc!” numerous players cheered.

“You did not no-scope a helicopter?!” a baffled TimTheTatman asked, in disbelief at what had transpired.

So this is how we're feeling, @drdisrespect? 😳pic.twitter.com/6uUo0Q3nmv — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 13, 2021

For his part, Doc was uncharacteristically humble about the frag, but was clearly very pleased with himself, pointing at the camera with a big grin on his face.

Even a few moments after the play, the team was still talking about it, asking the Two-Time if he actually landed the no-scope or if he might have zoomed in just a little.

Clips of the insane snipe started appearing on Reddit with numerous fans in awe at what they witnessed.

“Shot of the century,” one commented.

“That was f**king sick,” another user wrote.

It definitely was one heck of a shot and proof that Doc doesn’t need to ADS or scope in to unleash his patented violence, speed, and momentum on other players in Warzone.