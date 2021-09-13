 Dr Disrespect hits insane Warzone no-scope on helicopter & everyone is freaking out - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect hits insane Warzone no-scope on helicopter & everyone is freaking out

Published: 13/Sep/2021 23:09

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect landed what could very well be his best Call of Duty: Warzone shot to date with a crazy no-scope snipe that took out a player in a helicopter.

The battlegrounds of Verdansk can make for all sorts of highlight-reel plays and the Two-Time is no stranger to securing big frags with unreal shots, but this one, it kinda hits different.

During a September 13 broadcast, Doc teamed up with ZLaner, DrLupo, and TimTheTatman for some Warzone action. Needless to say, it was a stacked group.

With Doc on the roof of a building, he made the call for his teammates to watch out for a helicopter. Without even scoping in on the target, he decided to just fire a no-scoped shot that shocked everyone in the lobby, including Doc himself.

Doc was locked and loaded before landing the crazy shot.

The end result was a headshot elimination that caused everyone on the team to freak out. “Oh my!” the two-time screamed at the top of his lungs, impressed with his own unparalleled raw skill at the FPS genre.

“Oh my God, Doc!” numerous players cheered.

“You did not no-scope a helicopter?!” a baffled TimTheTatman asked, in disbelief at what had transpired.

For his part, Doc was uncharacteristically humble about the frag, but was clearly very pleased with himself, pointing at the camera with a big grin on his face.

Even a few moments after the play, the team was still talking about it, asking the Two-Time if he actually landed the no-scope or if he might have zoomed in just a little.

Clips of the insane snipe started appearing on Reddit with numerous fans in awe at what they witnessed.

Doc was hyped after hitting the shot.

“Shot of the century,” one commented.

“That was f**king sick,” another user wrote.

It definitely was one heck of a shot and proof that Doc doesn’t need to ADS or scope in to unleash his patented violence, speed, and momentum on other players in Warzone.

