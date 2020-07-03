Zoe Laverne blasted for response to Charli D’Amelio becoming TikTok queen

Social media star Charli D’Amelio became TikTok’s most followed creator in late March — but it seems that not everyone was happy with her success, as told by newly-released footage of fellow TikTokker Zoe Laverne.

Zoe Laverne recently made headlines due to her surprising split with ex-boyfriend and influencer Cody Orlove, accusing the content creator of physical abuse against her throughout their relationship.

In a YouTube video responding to Laverne’s accusations, Orlove claimed that Laverne had made the her allegations as a “planned” attempt to derail his career, and “proved” his point with an older video taken when D’Amelio surged to the top of TikTok.

In the clip shown in Orlove’s video, Laverne can be seen sitting on the floor, sobbing as she expresses her dislike of D’Amelio and worry that she will be surpassed in followers on the viral video app.

“I have literally been crying about this for like, an hour,” Laverne says. “It’s just so, like, pathetic that she like, comes in and almost passes me… she’s so close to passing me, and everybody’s reminding me that she’s gonna pass me!”

“I just want to prove to this b**ch that I am better than her, because I am Zoe f**king Laverne, and I am literally the star of TikTok!” she continued. “And TikTok is putting me down and lifting her up, and I’m about to go to TikTok headquarters and strangle their necks.”

(Clip starts at 11:22)

Despite Laverne’s own fears of “becoming irrelevant,” she was far from the only TikTok creator who D’Amelio surpassed on her way to success; the star also overtook singer Loren Gray, who once reigned at the top of the platform with over 41.2 million followers.

After footage of Laverne’s tearful outburst went viral, critics are flaming the TikTokker over her response to D’Amelio’s social media stardom, with many taking issue with her “star of TikTok” comment.

who gonna tell zoey laverne she been irrelevant. like girl who cares if Charlie is passing you I don't care, but come on what are you good for breaking up with your boyfriend for the 12th time. — 🙄🖕🏽🔫 ⁷ (@yoobie_) July 3, 2020

I KNOW ZOE LAVERNE DID NOT CRY ABOUT CHARLI PASSING HER IN FOLLOWERS AND CALLING HERSELF THE QUEEN OF TIKTOK 😭😭😭😭 — santana stan (@ETHICALEBEN) July 2, 2020

just saw a video of zoe laverne crying cuz charli was gonna pass her in followers then ended it with “because i’am the star of tiktok” mf ur known for ur 9 year old fandom and being racist...how’s that being a star😹 — ً (@lu4yoon) July 2, 2020

That’s not all; Charli has also unfollowed Laverne on Instagram in wake of the drama — a gesture that Zoe reciprocated in kind.

Laverne later explained the situation in an Instagram Live stream, claiming that she felt like she was “at the lowest point in my life” at the time the video was taken and admitted that she was wrong for putting D’Amelio down, also showing screenshots of her text apology to the star.

Charli has yet to make an official statement regarding the issue.