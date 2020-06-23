TikTok’s Cody Orlove responds to Zoe Laverne abuse accusations

Former TikTok couple Cody Orlove and Zoe Laverne broke up in June 2020 after over two years together, and now Orlove has responded to claims that he was physically abusive throughout the relationship.

For a long time, Cody Orlove and Zoe Laverne seemed to have a very strong and stable relationship despite their young age, with their content across the likes of YouTube and TikTok always performing well and the two seeming to be the real deal.

The break-up, though, wasn’t massively shocking to everyone, especially considering the fact that they broke up in March 2019 over accusations of Laverne cheating.

What came out in the weeks following their breakup, though, has been hard for some fans, and particularly the social media stars, with accusations of physical abuse picking up among Zoe’s friends and fans.

As seen in the video below, Laverne admits that she was abused by her ex and even provides audio of a situation between them that seemingly got out of hand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bM-4rBlY2P0

After the two unfollowed each other on social media, Orlove has now put out a statement on Instagram denying the accusations, saying that while the leaked audio was real, there were “never any marks or physical damage” between them.

He added, “the suggestion I abused her has been skewed and misrepresents everything I believe as a person.”

He also adds that, as teens, they found themselves in a toxic relationship where they “both participated in unhealthy behavior at times,” apologizing for his behavior and saying that he “intends to learn from his mistakes."

Fans have argued that there are two sides to every story, and clearly a complex relationship has occurred between Orlove and Laverne.

Hopefully, justice prevails and both parties get the help they need to get through this, regardless of the outcome.