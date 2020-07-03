TikTok stars Isaak Presley, Sebastian Topete & more leave Clubhouse

Popular TikTok house ‘Clubhouse’ appears to be undergoing some major changes, with at least three of its key members announcing that they are leaving the group.

Clubhouse was originally created as somewhat of a Hype House spinoff, with social media star Daisy Keech being the brain behind both operations when they first started.

Before long, and thanks to Keech’s influence, Clubhouse became one of the biggest collectives on TikTok, with perhaps only Hype House and Sway LA ahead of them.

Now, though, it looks like the house is undergoing some major renovations as three stars revealed that they would be separating from the group – and possibly more on the way.

Who has left the TikTok Clubhouse?

While fans try to decipher what is occurring over in Clubhouse headquarters, let’s take a look at who’s already left.

On Thursday, July 2, three Clubhouse members posted to their Instagram stories saying goodbye to the house and group: they were Isaak Presley, Christopher Romero and Sebastian Topete.

Later on in the day, it was also discovered that as well as unfollowing the above users on Instagram, the official Clubhouse Instagram account also unfollowed Chase Keith.

So far, it’s unclear why exactly the above TikTok stars left the Clubhouse; whether it was a decision made by the boys to leave or whether Keech had made the decision to remove them.

Fans are starting to speculate, though, that the Clubhouse may be trying to become a female-only collective, similar to how Sway LA is only occupied by male stars such as Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson.

At the time of writing, neither Keech nor any other Clubhouse representative has commented on the events.