Avani demands Instagram ban Lovely Peaches after Charli D’Amelio threats

Hype House TikTok star Avani Gregg has demanded that Instagram follow TikTok’s lead by banning Lovely Peaches, after she made some serious threats to Charli D’Amelio.

Lovely Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, has long been a particularly controversial name on social media, regularly displaying explicit content on her feeds and garnering attention from the biggest stars as a result.

On top of her frequent questionable activities, she made headlines on July 2 after claiming in a video that she had hired a 30-year-old man to assault Charli D’Amelio, and TikTok quickly banned her from the platform as a result.

Lovely Peaches had little under 1 million followers before her ban, but has 1.1m followers on Instagram, with an even bigger platform.

Avani has requested the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform changes this, though, and has asked them to ban her after what has unfolded and de-platform her to try and prevent these things from happening.

In a tweet posted on July 2, Avani spoke directly to Instagram to make the request, and garnered a lot of backing from her followers and fans.

She asked them to take away her platform before saying that “y’all keeping her platform up makes you a part of the problem,” begging them to “please take into consideration” what (and who) they allow to be on there.

.@instagram take away @ lovelypeachesmusic100 platform ???? y’all keeping her platform up makes u a part of the problem. please take into consideration what you’re allowing on ur platform?!??!! — avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) July 2, 2020

In the replies to Avani’s tweet, fans recount other occasions in which Johnson should have been banned, including the explicit content in her Instagram Live sessions and making various other threats throughout her time on the platform.

Whether or not the app actually acts remains to be seen. While TikTok were quick to remove Peaches after her threats against Charli were made, Instagram have allowed her account to stay up almost 24 hours after Avani’s tweet.