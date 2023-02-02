Zara returning to Love Island? Comeback speculation and fans petition

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown is being linked to a shock Love Island return already, despite being dumped from the show in a recoupling.

The bombshell left with an iconic strut on January 31, after being left the only single girl standing during a recoupling around the fire pit.

Since then, many fans of the ITV show have taken to social media, campaigning for showrunners to leave the door open for her return later in the series. In fact, many think it’s now nailed on.

The model and property developer entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell after the main cast, coupling up quickly with Tom Clare after a battle with Olivia.

ITV / Instagram: loveisland Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown was booted out of the Love Island villa this February.

Since then, she had parted ways with the footballer and broke the news of his snog with Ellie Spence – one of the most dramatic segments of the season so far. He chose Ellie over her in a recoupling a day later, sending Zara home.

Zara fans convinced she’s coming back to Love Island

Though, many of her fans claim the stars could still align for a possible return.

One Twitter user, Sana, said: “Friends of Zara are speculating that she could be going back into the villa as she hasn’t turned on her phone yet. Traditionally, Islanders turn on their phone the morning after the dumping. Zara not turning her phone on for nearly 2 days is interesting.”

No concrete evidence has been reported about her not using a phone or that she is staying in South Africa, where the show is set.

In the replies, a lot of viewers noted they would support the comeback. Some said they have stopped watching since Zara was dumped, and others said she would be perfect for Casa Amor later down the line.

“Please we need Zara back,” one said. “Maybe their social media people see the social media reaction and producers had a think about it,” posted another.

Love Island fans want Zara to come back already

Not only are viewers interested to see if a return will materialize, tweeting about a petition to bring her back, some say the show is now boring without her on screen.

Goss.ie did post an exclusive story on February 2, featuring Zara breaking her silence on the dumping. She said: “I genuinely think me and Tom calling it a day was the best thing that we could have done because we weren’t ever actually on the same page. Like a flame, we burned quickly, and it was just more physical attraction.”

Fans of the former islander say the exit interview doesn’t mean the door is closed for a Zara return to Love Island, so we will just have to wait and see. At the time of writing, her future reintroduction is not confirmed.